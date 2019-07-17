SUGAR LAND, Texas – Whether it's date night or you just want to find a new place to eat, sometimes settling on a spot can be an ordeal. We took a look through Yelp! and found the highest-rated restaurants for your neighborhood. Our "Where2Eat" series will show you the hot spots in your area.

Here is where Yelp! reviewers like to eat in Sugar Land:

Where: 16135 City Walk Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 1162 What people are saying: “It was our first time here! Food was great ambiance was awesome! Definitely coming back to try other things. The portions are huge, even the kid's menu was a lot of food. Give it a try u won't be disappointed.” – Marcella H.

“This is our go-to place whenever we have friends or family visiting. The chicken and wafflettes are awesome. Pizza is amazing as well. It's a great atmosphere and I highly recommend it.” – B M.

“Great service, wonderful food. Could live off the sweet potato fries. The pizza is the best I have had in ages. The salads are great and the omelets are very good. This is a family favorite as they have gluten-free waffles and pizza ... and they taste great. Cannot tell they are gluten-free, not heavy as so much gluten-free food is.” – Jonetta C.

Where: 2268 Texas Drive Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 883 What people are saying: “Food was great. So much to choose from! Portions were perfect and prices are reasonable. Loved the ambiance and decor. Will definitely be going back for more.” – Athena H.

“Yum, freaking Yum! Try the JJ Watt burger so good! The wait staff was very friendly and the food came quickly (I went at 4:30 so it wasn't very busy). I had the burger and a chocolate crepe and both tasted so good! I will be back!” – Justin H.

“First of all outside seating is the way to go! The waitress was so nice, she gave us a sample of their kombucha drink! My burger was freshly made and so delicious! And to top off my meal, I got a Nutella crepe with banana and strawberries! Such a good place. I will definitely come back!” – Erika H.

Where: 2168 Texas Drive Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 740 What people are saying: “The best sushi in Sugar Land! Love the flavors and their lunch special is a steal. I also love the Latin fusion on Japanese food. This place is very refreshing, and I absolutely love it.” – Serena A.

“Hands down the best food in town! My favorite sushi place with some interesting and original rolls. (A) go-to restaurant. The acoustics of the place are terrible and it's always too cold, but the food is worth it.” – Bobby C.

“Excellent experience! Service was outstanding and the sushi is amazeballs! Spicy tuna handroll, lava roll, pinata roll and Hawaiian roll, yum!” – VJ S.

Where: 1930 Highway 6 Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 300 What people are saying: “Me and my boyfriend were craving for some Italian and found out this place is nearby our place. This restaurant is clean, nice and fast. The staff is super sweet and friendly, food has an amazing value for the price.” – Mia N.

“Piada street food has now become my go-to spot! They have the most delicious Farmers salad along with pasta options!” – Hamna S.

“New favorite salad place. Fresh, expansive options for salad and pasta; delicious dressing (I'm a salad snob); generous portions (no skimping on avocado here!), and a good vibe. Service was fast and accommodating. Highly recommend for a lunch and would definitely consider for catering too.” – Allison L.

Where: 716 Highway 6 Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 356 What people are saying: “Excellent food. The staff is very friendly and flexible. Portions are big so follow Staff's advice!” – Yolanda R.

“Excellent, excellent, excellent. Had the roast beef with side Greek salad. All had a wonderful flavor. Very nice attentive staff and very clean restaurant. Have been multiple times and will continue to go back.” – John M.

"The only complaint I have with the food is the pita bread, I wish it was fresh from the oven hot when I get it but that is not the case. However, the food is very good, their system of ordering kinda lets you try a bit of everything and I like the variety. Overall I think the food is good and healthy, all of their sides are worth trying!” – Alex L.

Where: 15980 City Walk Rating: 4 stars Number of reviews: 273 What people are saying: “This is one of our favorite places! The food is consistently good and the oyster nachos are a must-try! The daily fish specials are always changing which makes it easy to try new things. The Ruby Red Trout is always excellent and their unique soups are heavenly. They have a nice selection of local beers. Casual atmosphere with reasonable prices. Love this place!” – Melissa R.

“Great food and service. I tried the special and although the order wasn't the largest portion, it was delicious. The fried pickles were good but I'm not sure why they were on lettuce because it made them soft. Overall good experience.” – Blair H.

“Food was great and location was amazing. Only slightly negative comments would be that everything basically came out at the same time and the rice was meh. Main food was delicious though and the gulf oysters were so fresh. OH, the crab bisque was TO DIE FOR. Possibly the best seafood bisque I’ve ever had in my life. I’m drooling thinking about it!” – Michelle M.