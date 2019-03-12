Best pancakes in Houston: This is where KPRC viewers recommend
HOUSTON – Wednesday is National Pancake Day and there are lots of options to get amazing flapjacks in the Bayou City.
On top of popular chains like IHOP and Denny's, there is a wide array of local hot spots that won’t disappoint.
Among those are places like Buffalo Grille, The Breakfast Klub and Dish Society, which are among popular brunch places with locals.
Snooze: an AM Eatery and The Toasted Yolk Café are also crowd-pleasers, according to Yelp.
Here are the favorite places you suggested via KPRC's social media accounts.
Avalon Diner
Barnaby's
Black Walnut
C.C. Cafe
The Del
District 7 Grill
Dots Coffee Shop
First Watch
Harris County Smokehouse
House of Pies
Hungry Jacks in Crosby
Kraftsmen Baking
The Magnolia Diner
Red Oak Cafe
Tel-Wink Grill
The Toasted Yolk
