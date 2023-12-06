Your weekend wish list: 10 things to do, see, and enjoy in the Houston area

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Perry Como crooned “(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays,” and he’s oh so right. The Houston area undergoes a magical transformation during December. Buildings beam with twinkling bulbs and Christmas trees illuminate the night sky. With its festive events, dazzling light displays, and signature holiday experiences, there’s simply no place like Houston for the holidays.

Here’s our take on the greatest things to do, see, and enjoy in the Houston area this weekend.

Visit Bayou Bend to the see the stunning estate lit up and transformed into a holiday wonderland ❄️

Visitors can stroll through the gardens, pose for pictures with Santa, or take a holiday-themed tour of Ima Hogg’s historic mansion with actors and theatrical effects.

📅 Date: Dec. 8-30

📍Location: Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Drive

Step back in time for a candlelight Christmas at Washington on the Brazos 🕯️

Costumed interpreters will bring to life the festivities of the season with musket-fire, music, dancing and more.

📅 Date: Dec. 8-9

📍Location: Washing on the Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Rd 12, Washington, TX 77880

Do your holiday shopping at the Tomball German Christmas Market 🛍️

The Tomball German Heritage Festival celebrates Tomball’s German heritage with live music, special contests, German and festival food, beer, wine, street vendors, German souvenirs, arts, crafts, antiques and more.

📅 Date: Dec. 8-10

📍 Location: Tomball Railroad Depot Plaza, 201 S Elm St, Tomball, TX 77375

See dozens of decorated boats at the 62nd annual Christmas Boat parade on Clear Lake ⛵

After a 6 p.m. fireworks display, some 60 brightly decorated boats will traverse the Clear Lake channel from the South Shore Harbour Marina and the Nassau Bay Lagoon to Galveston Bay during this annual event presented by the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Kemah, Webster, Nassau Bay and Seabrook.

📅 Date: Dec. 9

📍Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at Jones Hall 🎶

Watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” accompanied by a score played live by the Houston Symphony.

📅 Date: Dec. 9-10

📍Location: Jones Hall, 3910 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

See edible, architectural masterpieces at Houston’s annual Gingerbread Build-Off 🍭

Architecture Center Houston will host its 14th Annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Levy Park on Saturday. Competing teams will create edible, architectural masterpieces using gingerbread, candy, and other sweet treats.

📅Date: Dec. 9

📍Location: Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Get pictures of your pooch with Santa Claus at the Houston Humane Society 🐶

Grab a professional photo of your fur baby with Ol’ Saint Nick on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a $5 monetary donation, a bag of pet food, or a bag of cat litter.

📅 Date: Dec. 9

📍 Location: Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77053

Rev up for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s symphonic holiday rock spectacular 🎸

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Houston Sunday with an elaborate, effects-filled concert incorporating pyrotechnics, lasers, and an over-the-top approach to holiday music.

📅 Date: Dec. 10

📍Location: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.