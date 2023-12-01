Naughty and nice holiday bar serving spirted Christmas cocktail menu in downtown Houston 🎅

For the holidays, The Big Casino, a restaurant, bar, lounge and nightclub on Congress Street near Main Street in downtown Houston, has turned itself into Holly Jolly Holiday Bar, a gleefully kitschy affair serving holiday-themed cocktails with names like the Santa Slay and Mistletoe Mule.
The drinks at Holly Jolly Holiday Bar find creative ways to sneak in holiday notes. Santa’s Sangria is flavored with apple cider, and the Naughty Not Nice is crafted with fig simple syrup. All are served in adorable Santa and holiday-festooned glassware.
Along with a menu of cheerful libations, The Big Casino has decked its halls with floor-to-ceiling holiday decor. Think twinkling lights, garlands, Christmas trees, snowmen, and snowflakes. The extravagant decorations are paired with a soundtrack of holly jolly holiday songs.
Tickets 💰
Each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation. Purchase tickets here.
Ticket options include:
- General Admission: $22 - includes a welcome cocktail/mocktail
- General Admission Standing Room Only: $15 - includes a welcome shot
- Brunch Table Seating: $45 per person - includes an entree and a signature holiday-themed cocktail
- Burlesque Brunch: $65 per - includes a burlesque performance, an entree and a signature holiday-themed cocktail
- Burlesque Show: $30 per person - includes a burlesque performance and a welcome cocktail/mocktail
The drink menu 🍹
A big draw is the Christmas-themed cocktails. Here’s a rundown of the festive libations they offer.
- Santa Slay: Bubbles, cranberry, ginger, rosemary
- Cupid’s Carajillo: Liquor 43, Maven Coffee Co. cold brew, orange zest
- Santa’s Sangria: Red wine, apple cider, orange, cranberry
- Mistletoe Mule: Tito’s Vodka, ginger beer, cranberry, lime
- Naughty Not Nice: Casamigos Silver Tequila, fig simple syrup, lime
- South Pole: Spiced rum, pumpkin spice, cream, Coca-Cola, cinnamon
- Open Fire Old Fashioned: Bourbon, allspice dram, apple cinnamon shrub
- Merry Mint Tini: Tito’s Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Crème de Menthe, Maven Coffee Co. Cold Brew
Event details 🎅
- 📅Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 30
- 📍Location: The Big Casino, 908 Congress Street, Houston, Texas 77002
- 💻 Additional information: bucketlisters.com/experience/holly-jolly-holiday-bar-at-the-big-casino
