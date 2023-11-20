Which Houston grocery stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving Day this year? Check our list!

It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce.

Luckily, many area grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

Scroll below to see the operating hours for some of the Houston area’s most popular grocery stores.

ALDI: Closed

Costco: Closed

Central Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Food Town: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lowe’s: Closed

Kroger: Kroger stores will operate on a reduced schedule and will be closed at 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Many locations are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving.

Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!

