LIST: Houston Thanksgiving options for pickup and delivery

This year, skip the thawing, brining, stuffing and basting and opt for a stress-free Turkey Day feast with a little extra oomph. These Houston restaurants and grocers are offering spectacular meal packages worthy of your Thanksgiving table.

On the menu: Prix-fixes plated dinners ($65) will be available for takeout on Thanksgiving day and include a mixed green salad, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, cornbread & sausage stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, a slice of pumpkin pie & a slice of apple pie. An a la carte Thanksgiving to-go menu also offers pre-cooked smoked turkey ($99), traditional sides, and house-baked pies.

Pricing: A la carte pricing

On the menu: BB’s holiday menu offerings include Cajun fried turkey ($69.99) and boudin stuffed turkey ($74.99); heat-and-serve sides like Cajun rice dressing ($15.99), giblet gravy ($15.99), and red beans and rice ($15.99); and desserts including half pan bread pudding ($49.99), whole pecan royale cheesecake ($49.99) and keylime cheesecake ($49.99).

Pricing: A la carte pricing

Good for: 4-14

On the menu: Central Market is offering several meal packages in varying sizes that accommodate from four to six to 12 to 14 people. The smallest meal kit serves four to six people and includes an all-natural oven-roasted bone-in turkey breast, cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped Yukon mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Pricing: $119.99-$369.99

Good for: 4-8

On the menu: Cracker Barrel is offering two heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal kits for the holiday. The “Family Dinner” ($99.99) serves four to six people and includes a turkey breast, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, choice of one side, and sweet yeast rolls. The “Heat n’ Serve Feast” ($149.99) serves eight to ten people and includes two turkey breasts, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, two sides, rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Pricing: $99.99-$149.99

On the menu: Meats on the holiday menu include whole turkey breast ($60), sausage ($20), rack of pork ribs ($45), whole brisket ($160), sliced brisket ($60) and a whole smoked turkey ($135). Sides are $40-50 each, feed 9-12 people, and include pimento mac and cheese, Korean braised greens, sweet and spicy sprouts, loaded potato mash, Moroccan glazed carrots, and hogfat cornbread. Dessert, rum raisin bread pudding with caramel, is $40.

Pricing: A la carte pricing

On the menu: Goode Co.’s holiday meal kit includes a smoked turkey and a Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie.

Pricing: $135

Good for: 6+

On the menu: The beloved Lone Star State grocer will offer Thanksgiving meals for four or eight starting Nov. 13. The meal packages will be available for curbside pickup or home delivery the week of Thanksgiving. The smaller package ($79.99) accommodates four and includes a choice of oven roasted turkey breast or honey cured spiral ham, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. The larger packages serves eight and includes a whole oven roasted turkey.

Pricing: $79.99-$149.99

Good for: 6+

On the menu: The Honey Baked Hamp Company’s holiday menu includes numerous meal packages offering ham and turkey in varying proportions alongside sides including green bean casserole, country cornbread stuffing, maple sweet potato souffle, cheesy potatoes au gratin, loaded smashed potatoes, and baked cinnamon apples. The smallest package, the Turkey Dinner, serves six to eight people and includes a choice of smoked or roasted turkey breast and a choice of three frozen heat-and-serve sides.

Pricing: $67.99-$166.49

Good for: 2-8

On the menu: Hugo’s is offering a couple’s feast ($110) which comes with sliced pineapple and habanero spiral ham and roast turkey breast, sweet potatoes with condensed milk, tamal Azteca tortilla casserole, corn pudding, & jalapeño cranberry relish, plus your choice of dessert. There’s also a family feast that serves eight ($295), and several a la carte items including turkey, pineapple and habanero whole spiral ham, sides like corn pudding, roasted red bliss papas bravas, and sweet potatoes, tamales, and desserts like flan, pumpkin cheesecake, and fruitcake.

Pricing: $110-$295

Good for: 10-12

On the menu: The Thanksgiving meal kit includes a fully cooked 16 lb. turkey, gravy, wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing, apple pie, cranberry pineapple nut relish, and a choice of two sides.

Pricing: $325.75

On the menu: With locations in Pearland, Cypress and The Woodlands, Killen’s Barbecue will offer full thanksgiving meals to-go and turkeys only. The meals are $185 and include a smoked turkey, stuffing, green beans, bread pudding, and rolls. Turkeys sans sides are $85 each.

Pricing: $85-185

Good for: 4-6

On the menu: This Thanksgiving meal package includes an herb roasted turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, stuffing, and rolls with bacon jam and whipped agave butter.

Pricing: $299

Good for: 4+

On the menu: Luby’s offers two Thanksgiving meal packages. The “select” serves four to six people and includes a choice of roasted turkey breast or spiral sliced ham, one quart of cornbread dressing, one pint of cranberry sauce, one pint of giblet gravy, a dozen dinner rolls, and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pit. The “signature” serves 10 to 12 people and includes a choice of whole roasted turkey, whole smoked turkey, whole spiral sliced ham or whole roasted turkey breast, two quarts of cornbread dressing, one pint cranberry sauce, one quart giblet gravy, a dozen dinner rolls, and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Pricing: $109.99-$179.99

Good for: 8-12

One the menu: The holiday package includes a whole turkey, a choice of three sides, a dozen dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, gravy and a choice of pumpkin, pecan or apple pie.

Pricing: $195

Good for: 4-6

On the menu: This Thanksgiving meal package includes a southern style deep fried turkey, roasted jalapeño and andouille sausage stuffing, sauteed green beans and smoked bacon, butter mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy.

Pricing: $250

Good for: 4-6 people

On the menu: The Thanksgiving kit includes a whole turkey with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, milk bun rolls with whipped sorghum butter and a choice of two sides. Side dishes available include baked yam potato casserole with pecan struesal crust, garlic and parmesan creamed Brussels sprouts, housemade sausage and sage stuffing, and maple glazed baby roasted carrots with candied pepitas.

Pricing: $135

Good for: 2-12

On the menu: Whole Foods offers a range of traditional and nontraditional holiday packages. The classic roast whole turkey meal for 4 includes a classic roast turkey, turkey gravy, sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, and cranberry orange sauce. Other notable packages include a vegan meal for 2, a surf and turf meal for 4, and beef wellington meal for 4.

Pricing: $39.99-$539.99