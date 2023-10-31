Holiday markets, PAW Patrol, and more: 22 ways to have a wonderful Houston weekend

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Houston-area happenings 🏙️

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

International Quilt Festival Houston 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nov. 1-5 — International Quilt Festival, George R. Brown Convention Center: A large spectrum of fabric-minded people are expected to participate this weekend in the International Quilt Festival, at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Organized by Quilt, Inc., the four-day extravaganza, which begins Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 5, features dozens of vendors of quilts and quilting supplies, 32 exhibits of over 1,050 quilts, and lectures and workshops.

Nov. 2-5 — Lone Star Motorcycle Rally, Galveston: The annual event is billed as the largest four-day motorcycle rally in the nation with riders of all types drawn to the island for a weekend of camaraderie and concerts.

Nov. 2-5 — PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” The Hobby Center: “Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!”

Nov. 3 — Night Market, Asia Society Texas: “Our annual Night Market is bigger and better than ever! Drawing inspiration from street markets commonly found in East and Southeast Asia, Asia Society Texas’ all-ages festival celebrates Houston’s AAPI communities through food, arts, and activities.”

Nov. 3 — An Evening with David Sedaris, Jones Hall: “David Sedaris is a Houston favorite, which makes him one of our favorites. One of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, a master of satire and incisive social critique, Sedaris is beloved for his personal essays and short stories.”

Nov. 3 — The Light Park Opening Day, Hurricane Harbor and Typhoon Texas: This drive-thru light show experience with locations in Katy and Spring offers a mile of twinkling displays synced and choreographed to holiday music.

Nov. 4 — Houston Día de Muertos Parade and Festival, Sam Houston Park: “The 3rd Annual Houston Dia de los Muertos Festival is an exciting tradition for the City of Houston. With this heartfelt parade, it is our mission to celebrate the living and honor our beloved. No matter who you are, no matter where you are from, we want you to attend the parade and festival. If there is something we all share is the love and grief for our family and friends who left us, and in this Dia de los Muertos, we are all one. Join us for an evening filled with live music, beautiful procession, delicious concessions, fun arts & crafts, and so much more!”

Nov. 4 — Water Lantern Festival, City Place Plaza: “Experience the magic of the Water Lantern Festival where you will enjoy tasty food trucks, fun music, and an incredible sight as thousands of floating lanterns reflect unique messages of love, hope, and happiness.”

Nov. 4 — Depot Day Fall Fest, Tomball Depot Plaza: “This one-day event features Lionel O-scale, Z-scale and G-scale model railroads mixed with classic fall fair attractions to the tunes of rockabilly and bluegrass music. Enjoy carnival games, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, festival foods, artisan vendors, a kids’ zone and lots of fall-themed activities.”

Nov. 4 — Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land: “This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? Dress up and join the party with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from Firebuds, Ginny from SuperKitties, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!”

Nov. 4 — Puptopia Festival, Brazos River Park: This festival for dog parents and their fur babies will offer numerous photo opportunities, a stunt dog show, a “pupformance zone,” a dog playground, and a dog spa, among other activities.

Nov. 4-5 — 2023 Good Brick Tour, Preservation Houston: “Join Preservation Houston on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, for an inside look at five exceptional historic homes ranging from a Victorian landmark in Houston Heights to a 1950s modern in Ayrshire.”

Nov. 4-5 — Collect-A-Con, George R. Brown Convention Center: Billed as the nation’s largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, Collect-A-Con will feature hundreds of vendors, celebrity appearances, and live performances.

Nov. 5 — Dream with Alebrijes, Cullen Sculpture Garden: “Wander through the Cullen Sculpture Garden and discover large-scale, fantastical figures inspired by the folk-art tradition of alebrijes. Enjoy live music, dance performances, and art-making activities on the Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza. Play a loteria game with cards featuring MFAH works of art, and watch film screenings provided by the Houston Latino Film Festival.”

Houston-area holiday markets 🛍️

Here are some of the best holiday markets to shop this week.

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nov. 1-4 — Sugar Plum Market, Stafford Centre: “The Sugar Plum Market is the signature fundraising event for the Fort Bend Junior Service League. Since its inception in 2001, the market has raised over $4 million that has benefited numerous nonprofit organizations in Fort Bend County. It’s shopping with a cause!!”

Nov. 3-4 — Mums & Mistletoe Market, St. Michaels of Lake Jackson: “This year the Women of St. Michael’s will be holding its 41st Mums & Mistletoe Market. We will have up to 50 arts and crafts vendors for you to shop, a raffle and hourly doors prizes, and our Market Cafe will be serving our famous Cheese soup & chicken salad sandwiches. Help us in giving to women’s and children’s initiatives in our community. We are looking forward to seeing you there.”

Nov. 4 — Pasadena Nutcracker Market, Pasadena Convention Center: “Featuring boutiques, jewelry, gourmet food, Christmas décor, yard art and so much more!”

Nov. 5-6 — Ho Ho Ho Houston Oaks Holiday Market, The Clubs at Houston Oaks: “Find your inspiration for the season at the highly-anticipated 3rd Annual Houston Oaks Holiday Market! Usher in the Holiday season while shopping our 50+ vendors offering a myriad of unique wares including jewelry, art, home goods, apparel, skin care, and more. Shop for treasures and holiday gifts for the entire family and pick-up something special for yourself, too!”

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Nov. 3 — Carlos Vives, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land: The Colombian actor, singer and composer will bring his tour to Sugar Land on Friday. Vives first came to prominence in the ‘80s as an actor on the popular telenova shows “Pequenos Gigantes” and “Gallito Ramirez.” In recent years he has acted as a coach on The Voice Colombia.

Nov. 3 — Megan Moroney, Warehouse Live: The Georgia singer-songwriter will bring her tour to Houston Friday. Moroney is touring in support of her debut album, “Lucky,” released in 2022.

Nov. 4-5 — “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Houston Symphony: “Relive the magic of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ on the giant screen at Jones Hall, complete with John Williams’s iconic soundtrack performed live by the full Houston Symphony.”

Nov. 4 — El Tri, 713 Music Hall: Mexican rock band El Tri is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a U.S. tour.

