PHOTOS: See the stunning quilts to be displayed at the Houston International Quilt Festival

A large spectrum of fabric-minded people are expected to participate in November in the International Quilt Festival, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Organized by Quilt, Inc., the four-day extravaganza, which begins Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 5, features dozens of vendors of quilts and quilting supplies, 32 exhibits of over 1,050 quilts, and lectures and workshops.

Special exhibits include:

Good Trouble Quilts: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Congressman John Lewis - “Congressman John Lewis became a civil rights leader at an early age and continued his service until his death in 2020. He represented the Georgia 5th Congressional District, which is home base for the Atlanta Quilt Festival. This exhibit honors his service with approximately 34 original art quilts by 28 quilters, each depicting some aspect of the life of Congressman Lewis.”

"Well Deserved Medal," (22” x 22”) by Brenda Shelby (International Quilt Festival)

Hands All Around - “Artists from all around the world incorporate influences from their own cultures into the design and technique of their quilts. This prestigious, long-running international showcase will include recent quilts by international artists who create works inspired by such.”

"Dragon on Temple Rooftop," (40” x 30”) by Shu-Li Hsu with Ping-Feng Chang (International Quilt Festival)

Honey, I Shrunk the Quilts - “This solo exhibition showcases Kumiko Frydl’s intricate and vibrant miniature quilts. It’s a journey she began in 2002 and in this exhibit, great things come in small packages.”

"Bridal Bouquets" (12” x 12”) by Kumiko Frydl (International Quilt Festival)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Blue Ribbon Prizewinners - “Two great Houston Institutions have come together for International Quilt Festival Houston to present the Blue Ribbon-winning quilts from the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR). See these quilts of Texas, and get information on the 2024 HLSR quilt competition.”

"Paycheck the Cow" (41” x 55”) by Marcia Henry (International Quilt Festival)

In Full Bloom - “Just as quilters create beautiful pieces of art with fabric, florists and gardeners cultivate works of beauty from the soil. This exhibit showcases floral quilts from across the spectrum in color and splendor in the special exhibit.”

"Bouquet" (36” x 49”) by Danuta Owczarek (International Quilt Festival)

In the American Tradition - “Contemporary quiltmakers often look to the art form’s rich tradition and history for inspiration in their own works. This exhibit features recently-made quilts that incorporate traditional blocks, styles, and/or techniques.”

"Crazy Becomes Eclectic" (46” x 46”) by Cindy Cooksey and 24 others (International Quilt Festival)

Inspired By . . . - “During 2020/2021, the Sarina Quilt Guild members from Canada collaborated on this project via Zoom. That year they challenged each other to be inspired by strong women role models. They created 10-inch blocks that were sewn into one quilt. It showcases powerful women from the past and present.”

"Inspired By…" (80” x 80”) by Shelley Kossio with Carol Cote and others (International Quilt Festival)

Landscape Quilts - “From valleys and volcanoes to mountains to monuments, landscapes often inspire artists, including many in the quilt world. This expansive exhibit will showcase stunning geographical wonders.”

"Autumn Visit" (44” x 32”) by Fengmei Li (International Quilt Festival)

View a full listing of exhibits here.

Admission is $15. Workshops are $53 to $305. For information and tickets, visit quilts.com.

