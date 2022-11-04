PHOTOS: See the stunning creations on display at the International Quilt Festival in Houston

HOUSTON – More than 40,0000 textile enthusiasts are expected to attend the country’s largest quilt event, the International Quilt Festival, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, Nov. 3 to 6.

More than 1,600 quilts and textile art will be on display, and there are quilt contests and quilting supplies.

Hundreds of lectures and classes on quilting subjects are scheduled; the admission to each lecture varies and is not included in the festival entrance fee. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15, children under 10 are free. Find more information here.

Can’t make it out this year? Scroll below to see some of the stunning pieces on display.

The 2022 International Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

