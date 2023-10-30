49º
VIDEO: Extreme Houston-area Halloween decor - See the block that goes all-out with its displays 🎃

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston, Local

Unless you have a reason to stroll through the Missouri City neighborhood of Quail Valley in October, you may never notice that one of the Houston area’s most spirited displays of Halloween joy lies deep within.

During the spooky season the houses in the 3100 block of Robinson Road are draped in crime scene tape and faux spiderwebs and festooned with dastardly characters: skeletons, pirates, ghosts, monsters, and more.

The block attracts visitors who drive down the lane to take in the extreme and detailed Halloween decorations.

Watch the video in the video player at the top of the page for a virtual drive down Robinson Road.

During the holidays, the same block transforms into Candy Cane Lane, one of the Houston area’s most well-known lights displays.

