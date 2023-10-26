47º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Share your spooktacular Halloween photos, videos with us! 🎃📸

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Holidays
Click2Pins submissions from KPRC 2 viewers (KPRC 2)

All Hallows Eve approaches and the spookiest day of the year is nigh.

This is the time for candied apples, costumes, Halloween decor, and trick-or-treating. And KPRC 2 wants to see all your fantastic pics. We love featuring them on air and online! Share them with us at click2houston.com/pins/halloween/.

Scroll below to see some of our favorite submissions so far. ⬇️📸

MORE: 26 spirited ways to celebrate Halloween in and around Houston this weekend

Dastardly decorations 🩻

John 59

Abe Simpson pumpkin I grew and painted for Halloween.

0
Houston
Bonnie Lee Parker

Happy Halloween

0
Leggett
Bug,Sandy

Life on a boat!!

0
Clear Lake Shores
Bug,Sandy

Pirate invasion

0
Clear Lake Shores
Chantilly

Night club decorations

0
Houston

Frighteningly cute fur babies 🐶

Marty13

Chubby Chucky

0
Houston
Kelsey K

2023 Lightweight wrestling match

0
Houston
Merrilee Payne

It’s all about the Sanderson Sisters! Megan, Secret and Mercury. They are all sisters! Happy Howloween!!!!

1
Huffman
Kp4252

ROONEY

0
Conroe
Rick Dunlap

Bubba getting ready for Halloween next week

0
Richmond
Jeannie Mac

Tucker’s Halloween outfit, Rock N Roll Dachshund

0
Highlands
Jennifer

Ella is a pet detective!

0
Richmond
LittleSquirt13

New sheriff in town

0
Houston
Lhamburg

You gonna share that bone?! ~Wrigley

0
Houston
Pamela Torma

Our dog Honey is ready for Halloween! Introducing Wednesday Addams Torma.

0
Houston
Schnauzer Mom

Rosé isn't afraid of the Big Bad Wolf.

0
Houston

Spooky cute kiddos 🎃

Spider-Man with special mouth piece for space travel.

1
Houston
Bonnie Lee Parker

How about this spook !?! #CostumeForHalloween #Click2HoustonPins

0
Houston
Grandad Boppa

Baby Rhett in a pumpkin

0
Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We love featuring your photos and videos online and on air.

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter