Share your spooktacular Halloween photos, videos with us! 🎃📸

All Hallows Eve approaches and the spookiest day of the year is nigh.

This is the time for candied apples, costumes, Halloween decor, and trick-or-treating. And KPRC 2 wants to see all your fantastic pics. We love featuring them on air and online! Share them with us at click2houston.com/pins/halloween/.

Scroll below to see some of our favorite submissions so far. ⬇️📸

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

MORE: 26 spirited ways to celebrate Halloween in and around Houston this weekend

Dastardly decorations 🩻

Frighteningly cute fur babies 🐶

Merrilee Payne It’s all about the Sanderson Sisters! Megan, Secret and Mercury. They are all sisters! Happy Howloween!!!! 1 day ago 1 Huffman

Spooky cute kiddos 🎃

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We love featuring your photos and videos online and on air.

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo? Let us know in the comments.