PHOTOS: Astros fans decked out as hope holds for Game 7 win over Rangers

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros lost Sunday night to the Texas Rangers, 9-2, forcing a Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

As fans hold out hope for a home win at Minute Maid, take a minute to get lost in something fun: the best Astros looks we could find from Click2Pins and across social media.

Kyden Let’s go astros! Showing my spirit from my head to my toes! 14 hours ago 0 Houston

Dzemplinski Rudy is ready for the World Series. GO STROS!! 21 hours ago 0 Houston

Merari ASTROS today you’ll win the RING OF FIRE 🔥 🫶🏻 Racquel and Bilo 1 day ago 0 Unknown

