81º
Join Insider

Features

PHOTOS: Astros fans decked out as hope holds for Game 7 win over Rangers

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston Astros, Astros, Baseball, MLB
Stacey Murphy shared this photo via Click2Pins.com. (Stacey Murphy/Click2Pins, Stacey Murphy/Click2Pins)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros lost Sunday night to the Texas Rangers, 9-2, forcing a Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

As fans hold out hope for a home win at Minute Maid, take a minute to get lost in something fun: the best Astros looks we could find from Click2Pins and across social media.

Kyden

Let’s go astros! Showing my spirit from my head to my toes!

0
Houston
Dawn D

Lady ready for the ALCS Game.

0
Houston
LinMtz

Lucy ready to cheer on the Astros!!! 🐶🧡⚾️🙌

0
Houston
CindyJ

Ready to reign! Go ‘Stros! 🖤Teddy⚾️

0
Houston
Dzemplinski

Rudy is ready for the World Series. GO STROS!!

1
Houston
StaceyMurphy

Go Astros!!

0
Houston
Jessie Em

Pheobe Claire is ready for GAME 6!!!

0
Houston
Merari

ASTROS today you’ll win the RING OF FIRE 🔥 🫶🏻 Racquel and Bilo

0
Unknown
Robert 22

Me and son at the Watch Party

0
Houston
Sam Olivares

GREAT GAME TODAY!!! Sam & Kathy at the Minute Maid Park watch party.

0
Houston
Kaytmo83

Hank says, “Let’s go ‘Stros!”

0
Houston
Symantha

Half way to1st! 6month bday theme.Go Astros🧡

0
Houston
Sam Olivares

Let's go Astros! Ludo is ready for game 5.

0
Houston
Cynthia

In Arlington supporting our boys! Go Stros!

0
Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

Share your photos on Click2Pins.com! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email