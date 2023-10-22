79º
LIVE BLOG: Astros return home to face Texas Rangers in Game 6 of ALCS

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run as first base coach Omar Lopez (22) celebrates and Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) watches during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros have returned home to Minute Maid Park to face the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Framber Valdez will start for the Astros in Game 6, while Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers.

If the Astros win, they will advance to the 2023 World Series, and will wait for the winner of the NLCS.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, Sports Reporter Ari Alexander, and Digital Producer Ana Gonzalez brought you the biggest plays and moments from the game.

Pre-Game

2:06 p.m. - Astros posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the roof at Minute Maid Park is CLOSED for Game 6.

6:18 p.m. - From Ari Alexander

1st Inning

7:03 p.m. - Astros’ Framber Valdez on the mound as the Rangers are due first. Marcus Semien walks to first base after four balls.

Corey Seager hits a pop out to third base. Robbie Grossman strikes out. 2 outs.

Adolis Garcia comes to the plate and was greeted with a sea of boos from the crowd. He strikes out. 3 outs.

7:11 p.m. - Astros return to the mound with Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. Jose Altuve hits a single to right field and heads to first base.

Altuve steals second base. Michael Brantley walks to first base after four balls.

Alex Bregman flies out to center field. 1 out.

Yordan Alvarez hits an RBI single to center field and heads to first base. Altuve heads home. Michael Brantley heads to second base. Astros score 1-0.

Jose Abreu lines out to shortstop. Kyle Tucker strikes out. 3 outs.

2nd Inning

7:27 p.m. - Mitch Garver on the mound for the Rangers. He hits a solo home run to right center field. Score is now tied 1-1.

Jonah Heim grounds out to third base. 1 out.

Nathaniel Lowe hits a single to right field and heads to first base.

Josh Jung grounds into a double play -- Jung is out at first, and Lowe out at second. 3 outs.

7:34 p.m. - Mauricio Dubon on the mound. He grounds out to second base. Jeremy Pena strikes out. Martin Maldonado hits a ground out to shortstop. 3 outs.

