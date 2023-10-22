79º
Join Insider

Sports

Abreu will appeal suspension, available to pitch Game 6 of ALCS

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bryan Abreu, appeal, suspension, MLB, Houston Astros
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu throws a pitch that hit Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Abreu received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at García. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Astros reliever Bryan Abreu will officially appeal his 2-game suspension from Major League Baseball, MLB said.

MLB made the announcement on X/Twitter Sunday.

Abreu is available to pitch Game 6, as his appeal hearing will not be held Sunday night.

MLB suspended the right-hander after he hit Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the 8th inning of ALCS Game 5.

RELATED: Astros’ Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Murrow and Emmy award-winning sports anchor & reporter. Avid traveler, mediocre golfer. Loves good food, good friends and southern rap.

email

facebook

twitter

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email