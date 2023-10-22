Abreu will appeal suspension, available to pitch Game 6 of ALCS

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu throws a pitch that hit Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Abreu received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at García. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)