Abreu will appeal suspension, available to pitch Game 6 of ALCS

HOUSTON – Astros reliever Bryan Abreu will officially appeal his 2-game suspension from Major League Baseball, MLB said.
MLB made the announcement on X/Twitter Sunday.
Pitcher Bryan Abreu of the @astros has appealed his two-game suspension and therefore remains eligible to pitch tonight. Per the Basic Agreement, his hearing will be held in the next 48 hours. #ALCS #Postseason— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 22, 2023
Abreu is available to pitch Game 6, as his appeal hearing will not be held Sunday night.
MLB suspended the right-hander after he hit Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia with a pitch in the 8th inning of ALCS Game 5.
RELATED: Astros’ Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García
Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear