We went to ‘Houston’s top-rated haunted house’ to investigate the horrors within. This is what we saw.

HOUSTON – With spooky season in full swing, I figured it was time to try out another haunted attraction. This time I travelled to Purgatory Scream Park. Purgatory prides themselves on being “Houston’s Top Rated Haunted House” and sits at 4.8 stars on Google with 868 reviews. After reading some reviews I was thrilled to visit this location.

Let’s get into some quick details:

Location: 1965 Northpark Drive Kingwood, Texas 77339. Located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston. A quick drive up I-69 north will get you there in no time. You will know you are getting close when you see the spotlight swirling in the sky.

Price: $40 for General Admission, $60 for VIP Admission or $100 for the Elite Package. The VIP Admission includes a lanyard and access to the VIP line with a shorter wait. The Elite Package includes a T-shirt, lanyard and an escort to the entrance with “virtually” no wait.

Attractions: Purgatory does things a bit differently. They essentially have one haunted attraction that, according to their website, takes 30-45 minutes to complete. This one attraction has visitors trekking through 4 different realms titled “The Kingwood Asylum”, “Asphyxia”, “Deadwood” and finally “Hysteria.”

Schedule: According to their website, they are open 8:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Sunday nights. On Halloween they will be open from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

I chose Purgatory as my second haunt of the season due to the overwhelmingly positive reviews. After perusing their website, I was intrigued by the claim that it takes “30-45 minutes” to complete. Almost every haunted house I have visited takes about 10- 15 minutes to complete. Will this extended haunt exhaust my senses and make me more susceptible to fear? Let’s find out!

After parking, I walked through security and up to the ticket booth. After getting my ticket I took a minute to look around see what there was to do. I did notice that a few food trucks were on-site but only one was open when I was there. Other than waiting in line, I didn’t find much of anything else to do. The music from a DJ helped to pass the time as I waited. Near the end of the line a few actors were hanging out taking pictures with guests. I was also able to take pictures of a pumpkin monster rising from a mound of ghoulish pumpkins and the top half of a female mannequin hanging from a rope. I couldn’t find the bottom half. Soon it was my turn, and I opted to go in solo. I wanted to know how long this haunt took so I started a timer on my phone as soon as I entered.

The Kingwood Asylum

The beginning of this haunt transports you into an old, dilapidated house. The first room resembles a living room straight from a nightmare. Mannequins and actors blend into the scenery incredibly well. Often times I wasn’t sure if I was passing a mannequin or an actor waiting for the perfect time to strike. Bloody dismemberments and other gruesome scenes filled these rooms. This first part includes a grotesque butcher in the kitchen, a disturbing doll in the nursery and of course a creepy clown in a tall suitcase ready to shout as you pass by. Near the end of this first section, I was confused as to where to go. The wall in front of me was dark and I couldn’t see a path. I turned around and made eye contact with that creepy clown in a suitcase. I pointed in different directions until he gave me a slow nod. I gave him a thumbs up and kept on marching. The next part of the first attraction is something I have never seen before. A dark tunnel with inflated fabric that you must push yourself through. You cannot see the end of the tunnel as you enter. This is not easy on those who are claustrophobic. After this tunnel you take a brief tour through “The Kingwood Asylum.” Here, you will find tons of barrels with neon green and pink paint that glows in the dark. This paint is a nice distraction from the psychotic doctor trying to stab you with a needle. Escaping from this doctor and his unfortunate patients rewards you with the next section of your journey.

Asphyxia

Traversing further into this haunt transports you into dark catacombs. The walls and ceiling look like real rocks in an underground cave. Continuing with the cave feeling you will have to maneuver through cramped quarters. Squeeze through the tight hallways and make sure the avoid the giant spiders! Actors in this section utilize every bit of space to conceal themselves until the perfect time. While I was walking through this section, I caught up to the group that went before me. As soon as I approached the group of five ladies, the one in the back screamed at me. I said to her, “No, I’m not a part of this. I just happened to catch up to y’all.” She didn’t seem convinced but after a brief interrogation they realized I was telling the truth. The ladies insisted that I should lead the group and go up front. Being the gentleman that I am, I told them, “Ladies first.” They didn’t laugh. I moved to the front. This section seemed a bit short but felt absolutely suffocating and ominous. Soon, you find your way out of the dark tunnels and walk into the next section of the haunt.

Deadwood

Dark trails welcome you once you exit the tunnels. The woods here are littered with terrifying sights such as heads on pikes, tombstones and voodoo imagery. The actors here do a great job if immersing themselves into their characters. When Mr. Voodoo Man stops you and tells you to be quiet, you better listen! After a short walk you find yourself going through a small hut that is filled with voodoo magic. Continuing on will reward you with a short stop at another hut filled with animal carcasses. Finally, after a short trip through a deserted convenience store, you find your way out of the woods and into the next and final stage of the haunt.

Hysteria

Eerie carnival music and thick fog will let you know you are close to the final stage. As you enter the decaying carnival you are greeted with many clowns. If you are afraid of clowns, then you will surely enjoy this part! The actors here enjoy insulting you as much as they enjoy scaring you. One of the clowns tried to tell me her Christmas list because I “looked like Santa Claus.” Unfortunately, the bumper cars ride was old and rusted and the carnival games here have been neglected over the years. The trail winds naturally into a dark building. After entering the building, you will soon face an obstacle in your path. Imagine trying to walk uphill through a ball pit with hundreds of plastic balls that go up to your knees while the walls are narrowing in on you. Fun! A few more obstacles of this nature will greet you before the exit. Watch out for Mr. Chainsaw Clown Man near the end.

The overall experience

Overall, I really enjoyed my experience at Purgatory Scream Park. As for the time it took me to travel through the attraction? 21 minutes and 24 seconds. I did catch up to the group in front of me so maybe I just walk quicker than most. The art style is top notch. There are a crazy number of actors here. If you are looking for a full immersive experience than I highly recommend this place.

Scotty’s Scare Scale

Scotty is a director on the KPRC 2 team who’s not afraid to take on scary spots. Where do you recommend he go next? Let us know in the comments below.