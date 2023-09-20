iPhone 15 hitting stores on Friday: These are the features Houston will love -- and likely despise📱

HOUSTON – If you’re an Apple fan you’ve likely heard the rumblings for months -- iPhone 15 is hitting stores on Friday.

But what can you expect from this version -- and should you upgrade?

Here are some of the touted features that Houstonians are sure to love and others you might end up hating.

Love❣️

All the sales💳

Several carriers are running deals on the iPhone 15. Here are just a few: AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. Check with your carrier. You likely can sweeten the deal if you trade-in your old phone. (If you’ve ever wondered what happens to your old phone when you trade it in, it’s often refurbished and resold, often overseas. Here’s more on the process if you’re interested. We were, so don’t make us feel bad and not click. But be sure to open it in a new window and keep reading here.)

New Action button on the Pro and Pro Max🎬

The Action button is sure to be a favorite with busy Houstonians. If you’re digging around in your purse or pocket, this function -- only available on the Pro and Pro Max versions -- can help you turn off your phone or customize it for your life on the go, though you should NEVER use your phone in a distracted state. Apple notes the Action button “replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating Voice Memos, Focus, Translate and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options. A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new button launches the intended action.”

Watch it in action here in this official video from Apple:

New camera📸

If you’re looking for a phone with a better camera, the new version promises a number of new features, but the super high-resolution images are probably the best feature -- like have “seven professional cameras in your pocket,” as the video from Apple touts.

Lighter, especially if you’re upgrading to Pro and Pro Max

The regular iPhone 15 models are made of glass and metal and weigh about six ounces. The high-end version is made of titanium and weighs about seven ounces. Apple says the titanium versions are strong and light. If you’re looking to make your phone an accessory rather than a burden to shoulder through life, this new version made of lighter materials might be the ticket. Here’s a comparison of the specs.

“Titanium is a huge upgrade for daily use because it makes the phone lighter,” CNBC’s writer notes. “It feels better in the hand. Apple’s Pro phones have been getting heavier since 2019, but this phone reverses the trend. Apple says that the six-inch iPhone 15 Pro is 187 grams, or 9% lighter than last year’s model. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a bigger 6.7-inch screen, weighs 8% less. But in practice, it feels like an even bigger reduction. Going back to my old iPhone 14 Pro, it feels like a brick. The weight difference between this year’s Pros and last year’s is noticeable even with a case.”

Hate👀

Changing cables⚡

There is no more lightning on the iPhone 15. While you do get a cable with your new iPhone, you’re going to need an adapter or update your cables if you charge in several spots around your home.

We hate when this happens. All those cables strategically placed in vehicles and homes need an adapter or changed out for new. Don’t worry we found the little adapter fix for you -- a lightning to USB C adapter -- that you might want to order before everyone realizes their regular iPhone cables don’t fit anymore. Or, if you’re like us, you can get these four-packs of adapters to cover it all. (You’re talking to the type to have a huge bag of cables stuffed into the back of the closet Just. In. Case. No judgments, please. We’ll get rid of it next year.😁)

Changing cases

While the phones are lighter, you’re likely going to need a new case. As CNBC notes, “Not only are this year’s Pro phones lighter, but they are also slightly narrower and shorter in length, although they’re marginally thicker than last year’s devices. They have a smaller border (bezel) around the same-sized screen, and it’s noticeable when holding the two devices side-by-side. But this also means last year’s cases won’t work with this year’s phones.” However, I guess if you’re getting a new phone, you’ll want a new case too. Reminds me of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie...”

What do you think -- do you love the new iPhone and plan to change up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.