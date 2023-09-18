Today years old, y’all👀: The life-changing iPhone hack you need to know now, Houston

HOUSTON – Some people use their iPhone better than others. What can Houston learn today from a dude in a bathroom? A lot.

This author learned a lot.

That little white bar at the bottom of your iPhone is going to change your life.

Just watch this man change your life, iPhone friends.

So what have we learned?

1. Phones have a lot of features. Big Duke notes that people with iPhones often swipe up and scroll through a gallery of their open apps, but you don’t have to. The bar at the bottom of your screen is a shortcut for getting to the last app you were in.

“If you’re team iPhone and still doing this, take your iPhone back, go get an Android,” he said in the video.

2. The white bar -- sometimes black bar depending on what app you’re in -- helps you go from one app to another in order from where you were.

3. We’ll share this with everyone. How many times have we filled out paperwork on our phone and done too many steps? So many. Don’t ask. Do a friend or relative a favor and share this story. They’ll thank you.

People in the comments noted how revelatory it all really is in their worlds:

Justin Jones wrote, “How am I just figuring this out. 💀”

Another TikTok user, Kenny wrote, “Wow today years old lmaoooo.”

Though some said the gallery version is faster -- two clicks versus a number of swipes -- Big Duke wrote, “Well, when you start buying and trading crypto between two apps that have time limits to verify your transactions, then get back at me so I can laugh😂.”

Have you tried out the hack? -- will you use it? Let us know in the comments.