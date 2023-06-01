She was 13 years old when she was killed. This is what her mom is saying about distracted driving in Texas.

HOUSTON – Did you know -- since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas?

Violators can face a fine of up to $200.

But perhaps the human cost of this dangerous behavior is even more important to point out: Hundreds of Texans are killed each year simply because a motorist was distracted by their cell phone, car radio, navigation system, or passengers. Distracted driving deaths in Texas increased by 10% in 2022, claiming the lives of 481 people and seriously injuring another 2,820, according to TxDOT. Approximately one of every six crashes on Texas roadways last year was attributed to distracted driving.

TxDOT is launching its “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign -- that began Thursday -- to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel.

Two things we want to show you. At the top of this writing is a photo of Emily Zaltsman. She was 13 years old when she was killed in a crash involving a 22-year-old distracted driver. Not knowing traffic had slowed and come to a stop, he hit the car Emily was in at 60 mph -- all while texting.

This is the car she was in when her grandfather’s vehicle was hit. Emily’s grandfather survived the crash with severe injuries. The distracted driver was not hurt.

The vehicle Emily Zaltsman was in when it was hit by a distracted driver's vehicle. (TxDOT)

Emily’s mom, Karin Zaltsman, of San Antonio, said her daughter didn’t die in an accident -- she died in a crash that could have been prevented.

These are examples of distracted driving to avoid: putting on makeup, taking selfies or pictures or watching TV or enabling GPS while you’re already driving, or Facetiming.

Karin Zaltsman said she wants people to think about Emily and her family and how much their lives have changed as a result of distracted driving when you get in a car.

Don’t be a distracted driver. Karin Zaltsman said her story is hers, but it could be yours too.

Please be aware and don’t do these things. It could change so much.