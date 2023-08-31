Labor Day Weekend: 12 things to do in Houston and beyond

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

🏙️ Houston happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Through Sept. 4 at select Houston-area restaurants; houstonrestaurantweeks.com.

Houston Restaurant Weeks has returned in full force for its 20th year. More than 200 restaurants across the Houston area are participating in this year’s program, which will run for five weeks, from Aug. 1, until Sept. 4. Each participating restaurant will offer special brunch, lunch and dinner menus for $25, or $39, and some higher-end places will offer three or more courses for $55. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants and their special menus here. The restaurants will donate $3 for a $25 meal, $5 for a $39 meal, or $7 for a $55 meal to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, the non-profit that operates Houston Restaurant Weeks. In turn, the foundation will make a donation to the Houston Food Bank. Here are 22 new and classic restaurants to eat at during the weeks-long event.

The Museum of Illusions

Open daily beginning Sept. 1; moihouston.com.

A new immersive experience will open Friday at the Galleria Mall. The Museum of Illusions will feature numerous exhibits, including the Reversed Room, which will transfix visitors with a 180-degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not quite as level as it initially appears; and the Vortex Tunnel, a pathway that provides a fun and exciting way for visitors to experience a different perception of reality. Tickets are $23 to $30.

Galveston Island Wine Festival

Sept. 1-3 at Moody Gardens; moodygardens.com.

The Galveston Island Wine Festival will return this weekend with three days of events — from Sept. 1 to 3 — featuring dozens of wineries, delectable cuisine and entertainment.

Coffee and Cars

Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at the POST; posthtx.com.

Gander at an array of luxury vehicles at this event held on the first Saturday of every month.

First Saturday Arts Market

Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at 540 West 19th Street; firstsaturdayartsmarket.com.

Held on the first Saturday of each month, the market features artwork and crafts from local makers and artists. Here’s what organizers say you can expect: “Visitors to this free outdoor event, will find friendly artists with paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry and many more popular art mediums. There is always a popular food truck on site and local singer/songwriters can often be found providing entertainment at the market.”

Labor Day Fireworks

Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. at the Kemah Boardwalk; kemahboardwalk.com.

Kemah Boardwalk will celebrate the holiday weekend with a bang. See the spectacular fireworks show from the boardwalk or secure a seat on one of two nighttime cruises.

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Arcángel

Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

Arcángel will come to Houston Thursday as part of his Just In Time tour. He is touring in support of his 2022 album “Sr. Santos.”

Bad Omens

Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bayou Music Center; concerts.livenation.com.

Bad Omens will come to Houston Friday as part of their Concrete Forever tour, featuring support from ERRA and I See Stars. Bad Omens is touring in support of their 2022 album, “The Death of Peace of Mind.”

Maná

Sept. 1 at 8:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

Maná will come to Houston Friday as part of their México Lindo Y Querido tour, described in press materials as “a timeless celebration of the group’s love and admiration for Mexico and the multigenerational Latino community as a whole.”

Luna Li and Dengue Fever

Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

This free event produced by Asia Society Texas the indie rock dreamscapes of Luna Li and the Cambodian psych-rock of Dengue Fever.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie will come to Houston Saturday as part of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour, featuring support from Earth, Wind & Fire.

Mozart by Moonlight

Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra will present Mozart by Moonlight Saturday at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. The performance, featuring some of the composer’s most popular pieces, will be accompanied by striking visual elements “that will enhance the audience’s viewing and listening experience,” organizers said.

💌 Like what you see?

