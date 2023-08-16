KPRC 2+ On Tap: Vallenson’s Brewing Company a Pearland staple for casual hangouts

Vallenson’s Brewing Company is the place to be for all your craft beer needs in Pearland!

Located just minutes from 288, Vallenson’s has been a staple for a casual atmosphere to enjoy a wide variety of craft beers, dog and family-friendly with plenty of space to unwind outside at a picnic table or inside an expansive taproom.

Vallenson’s specializes in craft beer favorites such as West Coast IPAs, hazy IPAs, sours, exceptional lagers, and the original brew, Oatmeal Stout. Chances are, if you have an itch for a specific type of beer, they’ll be able to scratch it! Vallenson’s also has recently opened up a speakeasy that can be rented for private parties or events and can handle up to 40 of your friends and family!

Vallenson’s is located in Pearland at 4081 Rice Drier Rd, Pearland, TX 77581, and is open Thursday through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Check out more about their story, beer, and what’s happening at the brewery at their website here.