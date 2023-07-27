The bathing beauties of the Galveston Island Beach Revue to make a splash in August

(Library of Congress, Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

GALVESTON, Texas – During the early 20th century, Galveston Island launched a “bathing beauties contest” to strengthen the city’s tourism and economy and celebrate the summer holiday. The event evolved into the International Pageant of Pulchritude—the precursor to Miss Universe—and became so popular that on the weekend these events were held, the island’s population tripled.

The pageant fizzled out during the Great Depression, but in 2009, the city resurrected the event, inviting visitors to cheer on competitors as they flaunted their best vintage beach fashion.

The fun returns this year during the second weekend in August.

Following is the schedule of events.

Vintage style talk with Dandy Wellington

Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace.

“Dandy Wellington and Faith Evangeline share their journey in vintage style and help you discover yours. Learning how to incorporate vintage into your everyday or even occasional style can be a challenge, luckily there are many different ways to do it. Join the conversation and find community in this Vintage Style Talk.”

Gin with Gin Cocktail Course

Aug 11 and 12, at 3 p.m. at Daiquiri Time Out.

“Join Gin Minsky and the team from Daiquiri Time Out and Citadelle Gin for a lesson in intoxicology as you learn how to make classic cocktails. From spirits to glassware to garnishes, this class will have you behind the bar in no time!”

Seaport Social and Revue Preview

Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Galveston Historic Seaport.

“This exclusive seaport soiree is your first chance to cheer on the 2023 Galveston Island Revue Weekend participants. Featuring a night of vintage style, the 30 bathing beauties will be showing off their vintage and vintage-inspired cocktail attire for the first night of competition. Enjoy live music by Dandy Wellington and His Band, access onboard the Official Tall Ship of Galveston, the 1877 ELISSA, specialty drinks, and more! Two complimentary drinks are included in your ticket purchase and an on-site food truck will be available for paid food options.”

Blind Tiger Speakeasy

Aug. 11, at 10 p.m.

“You’ll want to speak easy at this private event in one of Galveston’s most historic residences. Hot summer nights cool down best with some hot jazz, friends old and new, and toasts to the good times ahead. The password to this one is exclusive to holders of our Weekender Passes and is sure to be a night not to miss!”

Jazz for Listeners with Dandy Wellington

Aug. 12, at 12 p.m. at 1859 Ashton Villa.

“Jazz for Listeners is an interactive class that pulls back the curtain and provides listeners with insight into how Jazz music is made live. This class will serve as a portal to a more informed and pleasurable experience when listening to Jazz by highlighting the history, breaking down the musical form, and unearth the many gems of the genre.”

Bathing Beauties Contest

Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. at Saengerfest Park.

“The weekend’s main event features the world-famous Bathing Beauties! The contest has become a must-see event as locals and tourists of all ages vie for a glimpse at the vintage swimsuits, parasols and cheer on this year’s contestants as they compete for bragging rights, cash prizes, sashes, and more. Free to the public at Saengerfest Park!”

Queen City Cabaret

Aug. 12, at 10 p.m. at the 1920 City National Bank Building.

“Welcome to the Queen City Cabaret, a hot Jazz induced evening of vintage frivolity and scintillating burlesque, where the unexpected is always on the menu. Held in the newly restored 1920 City National Bank Building, this special event welcomes some of the nation’s best performers for a night to remember!”

Jazz Brunch with Dandy Wellington

Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at Riondo’s Ristorante.

“Join Dandy Wellington and His Band as they send off Revue Weekend 2023 with the official wrap-up party to the weekend. Enjoy live music, dancing, food, drink, and more for a history-making brunch.”

Those who purchase “Weekender Passes” will gain access to special events, VIP areas, and more.

Following is a breakdown of the perks offered at each price tier.

J﻿uke Joint ($200)

Two complimentary drinks at all Revue Weekend events

C﻿omplimentary access to: vintage style course, gin & gin cocktail course, jass for listeners party, Revue Prevue party, and Queen City Cabaret

E﻿xclusive VIP area access for Saturday’s Bathing Beauty Contest including private bar

C﻿omplimentary access and location details for Speakeasy Party

T﻿oe Tapper ($100)

T﻿wo complimentary drinks at all Revue Weekend events

E xclusive VIP area access for Saturday’s Bathing Beauty Contest including private bar

C﻿omplimentary access and location details for Speakeasy Party

For more information, visit galvestonhistory.org.

