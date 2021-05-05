Galveston Island Beach Revue: These are the origins of this fun event coming up

Fun summer days are just around the corner.

The 13th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue, the city’s official kick-off to summer event, is happening Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

According to Discover Galveston Texas, the two-day event offers “vintage-inspired fun with big band music, bathing beauties, and classic hot rod cars.”

According to the Galveston Historical Foundation, the Galveston Island Beach Revue is based on Island events such as “Pageant of Pulchritude,” the Galveston beauty contest that began in the summer of 1920.

Here’s a look at its history:

The Pageant of Pulchritude marked the kick-off for tourist season, much like how the Galveston Island Beach Revue kick-offs summer.

According to the Galveston Historical Foundation, the event originated in 1920 and by 1928 had morphed into the “bathing girl revue,” which became so popular that it tripled the island’s population during the event weekend.