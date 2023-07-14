85º

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: From tongue-sticking cats to leaping dogs, vote for your favorite!

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Title: Albert Einstein Description: He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo. (Masayoshi Yamamoto)

The finalists for the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards are out!

From photos of a dog leaping through the air, a dog jumping head first into the sand, to a cat sticking its tongue out.

Twenty-Four finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers. However, fans can vote on their favorite pet for this year’s People’s Choice Award.

The winner of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards will be announced on Aug. 11.

The Comedy Pet Photography Contest was founded by Paul Joynson and Tom Sullam, who said their mission is “to bang the drum as loud as we can for animal welfare” and spread the “serious and fundamental message to help, respect and care for our animals in the most humane way possible.”

To see the FULL list of finalists, click here.

To vote for a pet for this year’s People’s Choice Award, click here.

