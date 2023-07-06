78º

Houston Humane Society among more than 335 shelters participating in national ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area animal shelters are participating in this year’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event where more than 335 shelters nationwide have committed to fight overcrowding.

Shelters such as Harris County Pets and Houston Humane Society will be offering reduced adoption fees ranging from $0 to $50.

Bissell Pet Foundation, in collaboration with MetLife Pet Insurance, is spearheading the annual event.

For more information on ‘Empty the Shelters,’ click here.

Shelters participating:

Harris County Pets - 612 Canino Road, Houston

Houston Humane Society - 14700 Almeda Road, Houston

BARC Animal Shelter - 3200 Carr Street, Houston

League City Animal Care - 300 Walker, League City

Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter - 1207 Blume Road, Rosenberg

