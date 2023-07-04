Does ketchup belong in the fridge? Heinz says yes, but social media says otherwise

In this Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo, Heinz Ketchup bottles are on display at a store in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOUSTON – Kraft Heinz, which manufactures condiments such as ketchup and mustard, sparked a nationwide debate about how you should store your ketchup.

CNN reported that the United Kingdom-based branch of the company shared a tweet that said “Ketchup. Goes. In. The. Fridge!” That tweet reached four million people worldwide.

In a poll, which ended on June 28, showed that 63% of Twitter users prefer to put their ketchup in the fridge rather than in the pantry or cupboard, which had 36.8% of the vote.

However, many social media users argue that most ketchup bottles are sold at stores outside of a refrigerator. Others say that ketchup must be refrigerated after the bottle is opened.

“You guys must be awfully confused,” said one user. “Obviously it belongs in the cupboard!”

“Of course, it does (belong in the fridge)” said another user. “...after opening. Is this controversial?”

In a statement on Twitter, Heinz responded by saying, “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

