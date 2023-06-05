POST Market must-eat list: 6 sinfully scrumptious items to try at the downtown Houston food hall

HOUSTON – In 2021, the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office in downtown Houston was revitalized as the POST, a glitzy retail, entertainment, and restaurant hub with a live music venue, an international food hall, and a five-acre rooftop park.

During its short tenure, the massive 550,000-square-foot cultural and entertainment complex has proven a popular gathering place for Houstonians and tourists alike.

The POST’s expansive food hall, which occupies the heart of the building’s ground floor, serves as an anchor for the development. Around the perimeter of a generous central seating area are some 30 restaurants, bars, and retailers, an eclectic collection, all with counter service and many with bar stools.

Unlike food courts made up of fast food chains, the food hall offers a mix of local artisan restaurants that provide a snapshot of the city’s appetite for diverse cuisines. You’ll find ChòpnBlọk, for West African fast-casual fare; Andes Café, for South American food; Golfstrømmen, for Norwegian noms; Loy Loy Dim Sum, for Cantonese; Johnny Good Burger; Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, and more.

There are hundreds of things to eat and drink at POST Market in downtown Houston. Here are six worth trying.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. A hulking piece of juicy fried chicken, moist, tender, mouthwatering in its crispy delicately seasoned crust, on toasted bread, served with pickle slaw and charred onion ranch. Comes with excellent fries, crisp and salty. Best enjoyed with a pile of napkins. Well worth the cost. $12 at Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken.

Lea Jane's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Trad. The hearty West African fast-casual meal includes smoky jollof rice with a Creole twist, stewed plantains, roasted cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and juicy chicken marinated in a spice blend. $17 at ChòpnBlọk.

Trad from ChòpnBlọk (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

The Double Good. Excellent ground sirloin patties, the meat thick and charred, tasting faintly of salt, garlic and pepper. Served on a terrific toasted sesame seed bun. Add a plate of crisp fries, which are perfect with a shake of salt. A pricey albeit satisfying classic combo. $17 at Johnny Good Burger.

The Double Good at Johnny Good Burger (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Chicken Tikka Masala. Yogurt-marinated chicken in a divinely creamy spiced curry, served with a silky, buttery cheese roti that melts on the tongue. Incredible quality and quantity, considering the cost. $12.90 at Hawker Street Food Bar.

Chicken Tikka Masala from Hawker Street Food Bar (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Carrot Cake. Smothered in a tangy, rich cream cheese frosting, the dense, moist carrot cake is packed with fresh shredded carrots, walnuts and sweet raisins. A generous slice easily split. $9.50 at Lucy Pearl’s.

Carrot cake from Lucy Pearl’s (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Rainbow Cake. Rainbow Cake is among the exuberant flavors featured at Flower & Cream, an artisanal ice cream shop serving small-batch scoops. Pair Rainbow Cake with the charcoal-black Midnight Vanilla cone for a striking confection as delectable as it looks. $7.50 at Flower & Cream.

Rainbow Cake ice cream from Flower & Cream (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

This list is by no means comprehensive. Foodies, what would you add to this list? Is there a restaurant at POST Market you love to visit? Share your recommendations with us in the comment section.