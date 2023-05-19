Galveston dining destinations: 12 restaurant recommendations for your next trip across the causeway

Sure, it’s easy to find a decent meal in Galveston, but where do you go to get a great one? That’s the question I posed to KPRC 2 readers. More than 150 foodies came to my aid with their tried-and-true recommendations.

Following is a listing of the island locales that received the most recognition.

Black Pearl Oyster Bar & Grille

Black Pearl Oyster Bar & Grille (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Experience the oyster in all its glory at this relaxed downtown seafood spot where oysters are the catch of the day, every day. The casual oyster saloon serves its cuisine with a Cajun flair and a sampling of the menu includes: boudin balls, seafood gumbo, red beans and rice with bacon and smoked sausage, muffuletta, po’ boys, and fried okra. For dessert, you might decide on warm bread pudding, moist chocolate mousse cake or classic pecan pie.

327 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas; facebook.com/BestRawOysters.

Gaido’s

A venerable Galveston institution serving some of the freshest seafood on the island, a pilgrimage to this Seawall Boulevard eatery is an essential.

3828 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas; gaidos.com.

Greek Cajun

On the eclectic menu Mediterranean staples such as tzatziki, gyros, and dolmas and Cajun cuisine, including boudin balls, gumbo, and po’ boys are serve alongside seafood, hamburgers and an assortment of combination platters.

2226 61st Street, Galveston, Texas; cajungreekseafood.com.

Katie’s Seafood House

This “boat-to-table” eatery has been a favorite among locals since it opened in 2019. Located on Pier 19, Katie’s Seafood House offers waterfront dining and serves some of the freshest seafood on the island. Quite literally, it serves what it catches. The concept is the first restaurant venture for Buddy Guindon and family, who, for decades, have operated Katie’s Seafood Market.

2000 Wharf Road, Galveston, Texas; katiesseafoodhouse.com.

Miller’s Seawall Grill

This old-fashioned Seawall Boulevard eatery outfitted with vintage fishing photographs, dark wood booths, and hexagon-tiled floors, specializes in southern cuisine. Dishes such as pork and gouda grits, chicken fried steak, pot roast, and liver and onions are served alongside seafood, sandwiches, salads, and a substantial breakfast lineup (served all day).

1824 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas; millersseawallgrillgalveston.com.

Rudy & Paco

Rudy & Paco serves steak and seafood with a Latin American flair, such as ahi tuna in a jalapeño cream sauce, empanadas, ceviche, fish tacos, and plantain-encrusted Gulf red snapper in a raspberry chipotle sauce. White tablecloths, excellent service and a refined menu distinguish the establishment.

2028 Postoffice Street, Galveston, Texas; rudyandpaco.com.

Salsas

For those who want a little mariachi with their Mexican food, a good choice is Salsas, a perennial favorite on Seawall Boulevard, where the menu features a dizzying array of dishes, including tamales, nachos, fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burritos, flautas, chile relleno and an assortment of combination platters.

4604 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas; salsasgalveston.com.

Shrimp ‘N Stuff

A visit to Galveston would not be complete without eating at Shrimp ‘N Stuff, a casual spot for shrimp and, as the name implies, stuff. A island mainstay since it opened in 1976, the old-school joint is treasured for its affordable, flavorful seafood. The entire menu is worth your consideration, though, unsurprisingly, shrimp is the standout.

3901 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas; shrimpnstuff.com.

ShyKatz

This East End establishment is a quaint country café where the claim “ordinary food cooked extraordinarily well,” is not to be taken lightly. Inventive sweet and savory breakfast options can be found at this locale loved by locals. For those with a sweet tooth, the griddle at ShyKatz turns out cinnamon swirl pancakes smothered in a creamy glaze and topped with candied pecans and cinnamon French toast served with a side of cream and fresh berries. Heartier options include the Katastrophic (buttermilk biscuits with ham, home fries, and eggs, smothered with sausage gravy); Saddlebags (a pancake stuffed with bacon and sausage topped with two eggs and served with maple syrup); and the French Club Sandwich (eggs, sausage, bacon, and ham served between two slices of cinnamon French toast).

1528 Avenue L, Galveston, Texas; shykatz.com.

The Spot

The Spot (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

If you have a soft spot for restaurants with panoramic beach views, head to The Spot, a friendly, long-established seawall restaurant serving massive platters of seafood and dynamite drinks. The scratch kitchen, counter-service compound offers an array of finger-licking, mouthwatering menu items including fish tacos, fried fish, and burgers and sandwiches served on fresh baked bread. The colorful, chaotic seaside locale doesn’t take reservations and you may have to stand in line for a while to order your food, while someone else in your party claims a place to sit, but with meals to match the view, it is the place to be.

3204 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas; islandfamous.com/thespot.

Star Drug Store

At this creaky, century-old storefront, throw all caution about calories to the wind. Built in 1886, Star Drug Store bills itself as the oldest pharmacy in Texas, but it no longer fills prescriptions. Instead, it offers a different kind of pick-me-up: delectable diner delights. The historic landmark serves mouthwatering patty melts and frothy egg creams at a marble U-shaped counter built circa 1917.

510 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas; galvestonstardrug.com.

The Sunflower Bakery & Café

French bread at the Sunflower Bakery and Café (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Ask anyone in Galveston for restaurant recommendations, and chances are the Sunflower Bakery and Café will be among them. The Sunflower isn’t the trendiest place with the splashiest fare, but the 14th Street establishment, celebrating its 24th anniversary, has been a beloved dining destination since it opened in 1999. The all-day eatery serves breads, pastries and breakfast standard with a twist in the morning and a selection of salads, soups, sandwiches and seafood at lunchtime and in the late afternoon. All breads, including croissants and flaky buttermilk biscuits, are baked on the premises.

512 14th Street, Galveston, Texas; thesunflowerbakeryandcafe.com.

Galveston gourmands, what should we try? Where do you go to get great food? Drop your restaurant recommendations in the comments.