Where to watch King Charles III’s coronation in Houston

WADEBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 07: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for Saturday at Westminster Abbey. Watch the festivities at one of these events in the Houston area.

British Isles watch party

Specialty store British Isles will host a watch party featuring cake and refreshments. The event begins at 7 a.m.

British Isles, which opened in 1993 in Houston’s Rice Village, offers a multitude of charming wares from across the pond – collectibles, casual and formal dinnerware, crystal, toiletries, home décor, toys, cards, and a massive array of imported groceries, including tea, biscuits, chocolate, marmalades and other tempting treats sure to please British expats and Anglophiles alike.

Coronation brunch and watch party at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table will host serve a festive breakfast while airing the full royal coronation services for King Charles III of England. The restaurant will offer a special pre-fixe breakfast menu ($36) featuring English-themed dishes. Because the televised services of the coronation begin at 5 a.m. local time, the showing at Ouisie’s will be a delayed broadcast. Guests are strongly encouraged to dress in their royal best, with tiaras polished and scepters shined. Reservations are required as dining space is limited.

📅 Saturday, May 6

🕰️ 8 a.m.

📍 Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe Street, Houston, Texas 77027

Coronation brunch and watch party at Royal Oaks Country Club

The British American Foundation of Texas and the British American Business Council of Texas will host a watch party and brunch at Royal Oaks Country Club on Saturday.

📅 Saturday, May 6

🕰️ 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

📍Royal Oaks Country Club, 2910 Royal Oaks Club Drive, Houston, Texas 77082

Buffalo Bayou clean-up

The British Consulate-General, Houston will celebrate His Majesty’s Coronation with a community clean-up. To honor The King’s lifetime of public service, the Houston Consulate and close to 100 volunteers, including students from local schools, will clean-up the Buffalo Bayou. The public is invited to email thebighelpouthouston@gmail.com if interested in joining the clean-up.

📅 Saturday, May 6

🕰️ 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

📍 Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen Parkway, Houston, Texas 77019

Coronation Cup cricket match

On May 13, during an event organized by the British Consulate, British and Australian ex-pats will play against each other in the inaugural “Coronation Cup” cricket match at the Moosa cricket stadium in Pearland. British and Australian cricketers of any ability are encouraged to email houstonbcg@gmail.com if they would like to play.

📅 Saturday, May 13

🕰️ 1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

📍 Moosa Cricket Stadium, 5515 Old Massey Ranch Road #100, Pearland, Texas 77584

