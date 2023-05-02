King Charles III Coronation: Watch party planned at Houston’s British Isles store

(Alberto Pezzali, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Regent Street is decorated with flags, ahead of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in London, Friday, April 28, 2023.

Cheers to the new King!

As England prepares to crown their newest King, celebrations are planned worldwide, including here in Houston.

British Isles, one of the Houston area’s premier stores that sell British and Irish merchandise, will host a watch party on Saturday -- the day of the coronation.

The televised coronation will be shown on a large screen and guests can enjoy specially-prepared cake and celebratory refreshments.

British Isles is located at 2366 Rice Boulevard in the Rice Village area.

NBC News’ coverage of the coronation will start at 4 a.m. Houston time on KPRC.

Britain's King Charles III arrives for the 200th Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in Camberley, England, Friday, April 14, 2023.

