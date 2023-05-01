Watch how Florida man created jet ski scooter to ride on road

Have you ever seen a jet ski that doesn’t ride in the water, but does on the road?

One Florida man created such a thing, much to the awe of many who saw the viral video below.

This happened in 2018 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 494,000 views at the time this story was published.

In this video, Trey Yarbrough explains how he created the jet ski to ride on the road in the Jacksonville area, and shows off how it drives.

He said his phone was “frozen” with texts and calls after a video of him driving the jet ski went viral.

Yarbrough said if he tried to put it in the water, it would sink because there was a giant hole in the bottom of it.