Houston Art Car Parade 2023: What to know before you go

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s beloved annual events is revving up for its return to downtown Houston.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

What’s happening?

The Houston Art Car Parade is one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the world, featuring more than 250 mobile masterpieces and attracting tens of thousands of spectators to downtown Houston each year. Come Saturday, the parade will celebrate its 36th year.

How did it start?

It all began with the “Fruitmobile.”

In 1984, Carl Detering, a Houston businessman and developer whose company helped pave Houston’s roads, donated a 1967 Ford station wagon to the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, which in turn commissioned Houston artist Jackie Harris to transform the car into a mobile masterpiece that would be auctioned off at a fundraising gala later that year. With $800 worth of paint and plastic fruit, the iconic Fruitmobile was born.

Inspired by the Fruitmobile, the Orange show held the “Road Show” in 1986, an art exhibit that featured a dozen decorated cars. The spectacle proved so popular that the Houston International Festival asked the Orange Show to organize an art car parade for its 1988 event. On April 9, 1988, the world’s first art car parade, some 40 artfully decorated vehicles and a handful of marching bands, cruised down the streets of Houston as part of the Houston International Festival.

Read up on the history of the parade here.

What events are planned?

Thursday, April 13

9 a.m. - The Main Street Drag

During the the Main Street Drag, designed to “bring the parade to the people,” 100 art cars will travel to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, developmental facilities and other locations for mini parades.

📍 Various locations

6 p.m. - Art Car Sneak Peak at Discovery Green

View more than 100 art cars during this event featuring live music, food, drinks and art activities.

📍 Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street

Friday, April 14

6 p.m. - The Legendary Art Car Ball

Wild costumes, live music, interactive and performance art, food, drinks, and a huge selection of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars are hallmarks of the annual Legendary Art Car Ball. Tickets start at $40 and are available at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

📍The Orange Show World Headquarters, 2401 Munger Street

Saturday, April 15

11 a.m. - Lineup Party

View the art cars as they get ready for the parade. Enjoy live music, beverage booths, food trucks, activities and more.

📍 Allen Parkway and Heiner Street

11 a.m. - H-E-B Kids Creative Zone

Enjoy interactive activities and performances from organizations including Aeolian Manor Foundation, Alley Theatre’s El Zocalo, Art League Houston, Children’s Museum of Houston, Houston Botanic Garden, Houston Mariachi Festival, the Houston Public Library and more.

📍 Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby Street

12 p.m. - The VIPit Experience

A viewing party and fundraiser, the VIPit Experience offers unobstructed views of the parade, complimentary bites, cocktails, pre-parade entertainment, swag bags and free parking. Notable Houston personalities will provide live commentary for the event. Individual tickets start at $175, reserved tables start at $1,500, and reserved grandstand sections start at $2,000 and are all available for purchase at www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

📍 City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

2 p.m. - The 36th Annual Houston Art Car Parade

Hundreds of rolling masterpieces will take to the streets of downtown Houston during the parade, expected to draw to some 300,000 onlookers to the city center.

📍Dallas and Bagby Streets

Sunday, April 16

11 a.m. - Art Car Awards Ceremony

More than $16,000 in awards will be distributed to art car artists and groups. Entries will be judged on their creativity, artistic techniques, and inspiration.

📍 Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, 2334 Gulf Terminal Drive

How much does it cost to attend?

The parade is free to the public. Reserved Grandstand Seats are $40 per person and tickets for the VIP experience start at $175.

Where is the best place to park?

Event organizers recommend parking at the1100 Smith Garage.

Are animals allowed?

Animals are not permitted at the event. According to event organizers, the the City of Houston does not allow animals of any kind along the parade route.

Will bathrooms be available?

Yes, there will be bathrooms available along the parade route.

Find more event information here.