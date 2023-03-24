Video: Dog helps save neighbor dog from coyote attack

The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend.

But in this case, a dog turned out to be another dog’s best friend in what was a courageous rescue.

This took place in 2019 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2019, Michael Cobb was awoken to barks and scratching on the door from his dog Bella at around 2:30 a.m.

Cobb said he let Bella out to chase what were perceived to be deer, but instead Bella went to a pack of coyotes that were surrounding a neighbor dog named Tasa.

Bella and Tasa are best friends.

After being alerted by Bella and seeing the situation, Cobb scared off the coyotes as Tasa walked back into the yard limping and bleeding.

Tasa’s owner, Spencer Williams, said surveillance video showed Tasa darting into a pool to avoid the coyotes.

