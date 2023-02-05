KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lavender, a pup who’s walking on sunshine

Meet this week’s #PetProject Pup Lavender!

Lavender has the sweetest eyes, GLIMMERING with hope and happiness.

Those at the shelter say that Lavender hasn’t had a sunshine and rainbows life going on before she came to the shelter, but she’s a fighter to the very end.

Losing a leg and being bred over and over has not stopped her, one could say she knows the city like the back of her paw.

She’s ready for luxury life.

Adopt Lavender today! Make her your white fluff friend!

Meet Lavender at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Lavender into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.