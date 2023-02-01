These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area.

Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.

Here are some of the comments we received. We featured bakeries that were mentioned, especially those that were suggested by several people.

beards4biglove: “Just found Michael’s Cookie Jar on Weslayan. The best cookies I’ve had in ages. Beautiful custom designs but don’t overlook their vanilla sugar cookie. Omg! So good! They had a lot of gluten free options as well. Definitely worth checking out!”

darlaclapp: “House of Pies”

pamelachelsea3: “Epicure (Cafe) on West Gray. Their pastries are as close to the ones in France as I’ve seen in Houston. Love their strawberry Napoleons.”

embcarter10: “Common Bond (Cafe) Health Nut Scone!!!!”

da.wn976: “French Gourmet Bakery”

paigeweichbrodt: “Magnol has the absolute best breads and croissants as well as other amazing pastry treats.”

leftyblu56: “Red Dessert Dive”

silvia.delossantos.3766: “La Única” located on Telephone Rd and 45 Best fresh sweet Mexican bread and Mexican food.”

djkhoi: “French Riviera at 3100 Chimney Rock and Croissant-Brioche 2435 Rice Blvd”

laurettalynn1: “@cafelouiehtx for sure!!! No doubt”

cdavis815: “@parisbaguette_usa in Katy, TX!!”

thebengalibelle: @louise.bakery and @commonbondbistroandbakery 😍❤️ can’t beat those two”

savjt1908: “@pondicheri Bake Lab!”

metepitchell: “@artisanabread @artisanabreadhtx”

Sandra Guenther: “World Catering on Silber! Cakes are great!”

Judi Elder Worley: “Baked Blossoms for the custom artistry floral cupcakes. And Bayou Heights Biergarten bakery for those cookies!!!

AnnaBelle Blanco: “I go to Three Brothers Bakery for their challah and gingerbread cookies. I go to El Bolillo on wayside for their pan dulce and bolillos.”

Thao Lu: “I love the French Gourmet on Westheimer @ Kirby. They make the best cakes especially the Mocha Rum. Never too sweet. Always moist inside.”

Amy Underwood Bear: “Moellers Bakery on Bellaire, absolute best gingerbread men! Melt in your mouth Petit Fours too!”

Carrie Sisler Bozkurt: “Magnol French Baking. Best baguette and pain de campagne you will find in Houston.”

Shawn Bellamy LaFavers: “Marinas Bakery in League City. They offer keto and gf products and supply buns, etc… to many local restaurants. Food of Life in League City, also, a gf and vegan bakery and everything is delicious! They have a storefront and sell in many farmers markets.”

Jackie McPhee Root: “Scratch by Sarah makes the most creative and delicious cakes, cookies, and sweet treats. Everything is made from scratch using only the finest ingredients. My favorite by far!!!”

Stacie Fairchild: Angela’s Oven, Magnol, and Kraftsmen.”

Sonya Lona: “Flying Saucer Pie Company”

Diana Chavez: “Tierra Caliente on Hammerly and the one on Beechnut.”

Dawn Collier Bradley: “For Heaven’s Cake Houston!! Custom cakes, cookies, desserts for any occasion! Never disappoints!”

