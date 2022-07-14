90º

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

File image of ice cream (Pixabay)

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another.

Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 30, 2022, according to Yelp.

Houston’s beloved frozen dessert drive-up Connie’s Frozen Custard topped the ranking. Cool Cow Creamery in Kemah was close behind at No. 7.

Other Houston-area ice cream shops featured on the list include Scoop Craft Creamery, Flower & Cream, La Michoacana Auténtica, milk + sugar, and Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream & Ices.

View the full list below.

Top ice cream spots in Texas, according to Yelp

  1. Connie’s Frozen Custard- Houston
  2. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes- Austin
  3. Botolino Gelato Artigianale- Dallas
  4. Scoop and Score- Cedar Park
  5. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts- San Antonio
  6. Sugar Pine Creamery- Plano
  7. Cool Cow Creamery- Kemah
  8. Pure Milk and Honey- Dallas
  9. Scoop Craft Creamery- Webster
  10. Flower & Cream- Houston
  11. Picolé Pops- Dallas
  12. Rollie Rolls Ice Cream- Pflugerville
  13. Sugar Crush Boba & Ice Cream- Grand Prairie
  14. Dolce Neve- Austin
  15. Parker’s Ice Creams- Fair Oaks Ranch
  16. Sweet Firefly- Richardson
  17. Scoop N’ Buns- Garland
  18. La Ola Pop Shop- Kyle
  19. Tongue In Cheek Ice Cream- Richardson
  20. La Michoacana Auténtica- Houston
  21. Red Circle Ice Cream- Pearland
  22. milk + sugar- Houston
  23. Melt Ice Creams- Fort Worth
  24. Freshest Ice Creams- San Antonio
  25. Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream & Ices- Friendswood

🍨 Sugar fiends, sound off! What’s your favorite ice cream shop in Houston? In Texas? Drop your recommendations in the comment section.

