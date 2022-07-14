These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another.
Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 30, 2022, according to Yelp.
Houston’s beloved frozen dessert drive-up Connie’s Frozen Custard topped the ranking. Cool Cow Creamery in Kemah was close behind at No. 7.
Other Houston-area ice cream shops featured on the list include Scoop Craft Creamery, Flower & Cream, La Michoacana Auténtica, milk + sugar, and Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream & Ices.
View the full list below.
Top ice cream spots in Texas, according to Yelp
- Connie’s Frozen Custard- Houston
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale- Dallas
- Scoop and Score- Cedar Park
- Arctic Ape Wild Desserts- San Antonio
- Sugar Pine Creamery- Plano
- Cool Cow Creamery- Kemah
- Pure Milk and Honey- Dallas
- Scoop Craft Creamery- Webster
- Flower & Cream- Houston
- Picolé Pops- Dallas
- Rollie Rolls Ice Cream- Pflugerville
- Sugar Crush Boba & Ice Cream- Grand Prairie
- Dolce Neve- Austin
- Parker’s Ice Creams- Fair Oaks Ranch
- Sweet Firefly- Richardson
- Scoop N’ Buns- Garland
- La Ola Pop Shop- Kyle
- Tongue In Cheek Ice Cream- Richardson
- La Michoacana Auténtica- Houston
- Red Circle Ice Cream- Pearland
- milk + sugar- Houston
- Melt Ice Creams- Fort Worth
- Freshest Ice Creams- San Antonio
- Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream & Ices- Friendswood
🍨 Sugar fiends, sound off! What’s your favorite ice cream shop in Houston? In Texas? Drop your recommendations in the comment section.