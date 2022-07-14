These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another.

Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 30, 2022, according to Yelp.

Houston’s beloved frozen dessert drive-up Connie’s Frozen Custard topped the ranking. Cool Cow Creamery in Kemah was close behind at No. 7.

Other Houston-area ice cream shops featured on the list include Scoop Craft Creamery, Flower & Cream, La Michoacana Auténtica, milk + sugar, and Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream & Ices.

View the full list below.

Top ice cream spots in Texas, according to Yelp

