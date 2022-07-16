LIST: Houston’s essential ice cream shops

HOUSTON – Whenever the ice cream cravings kick in, consider venturing to one of Houston’s many delicious scoop shops.

Here are 18 that stand out:

Asiatown

Aqua S: At this soft-serve franchise, you can snag a swirl of soft serve in flavors like black vanilla, horchata or coconut then pile it high with cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, pop rocks, popcorn and more. 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036, (281) 501-3220, At this soft-serve franchise, you can snag a swirl of soft serve in flavors like black vanilla, horchata or coconut then pile it high with cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, pop rocks, popcorn and more. 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036, (281) 501-3220, aquas.us.com

Aqua S (Photo courtesy of Aqua S)

Bae: Ice cream parlor serving colorful, swirled soft serve in flavors like Strawberry & Mango, Cocoa Puffs & Earl Gray and Charcoal Pineapple and Vanilla.

Red Circle Ice Cream: Ice cream parlor serving handcrafted ice cream paired with made to order churros and authentic Hong Kong style egg waffles. 6838 Ranchester Dr, Houston, TX 77036, (832) 767-5679, Ice cream parlor serving handcrafted ice cream paired with made to order churros and authentic Hong Kong style egg waffles. 6838 Ranchester Dr, Houston, TX 77036, (832) 767-5679, redcirclefranchising.com

Briar Meadow

Booza: This family-run shop serves whimsical, stretchy ice cream in traditional flavors like strawberry and Butter Pecan. 5922 Richmond Ave. Ste A, Houston, TX 77057, (832) 831-3176, This family-run shop serves whimsical, stretchy ice cream in traditional flavors like strawberry and Butter Pecan. 5922 Richmond Ave. Ste A, Houston, TX 77057, (832) 831-3176, booza1941.com

Ice cream at Booza (Image courtesy of Booza)

Clear Lake

Gelatissimo: Global gelato chain Gelatissimo opened its first U.S. storefront in the Baybrook Mall. Decadent flavors include Chunky New York Cheesecake and Wicked Double Choclate Brownie. 700 Baybrook Mall Suite D-105, Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 982-1201, Global gelato chain Gelatissimo opened its first U.S. storefront in the Baybrook Mall. Decadent flavors include Chunky New York Cheesecake and Wicked Double Choclate Brownie. 700 Baybrook Mall Suite D-105, Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 982-1201, gelatissimo.com

East End

Magnolia’s Ice Cream & More: This neighborhood hangout serves ice cream, snow cones, fresh fruit and other chamoy-flavored treats. 6421 Brady St, Houston, TX 77011, (713) 926-7472, This neighborhood hangout serves ice cream, snow cones, fresh fruit and other chamoy-flavored treats. 6421 Brady St, Houston, TX 77011, (713) 926-7472, magnoliasicecreamandmore.com

Cy-Fair

Connie’s Frozen Custard: This drive-thru dessert denizen with a walk-up window serves custard cones, concretes, sundaes, malts, milkshakes, and old-fashioned soda. 12545 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070, (281) 469-3444.

Connie’s Frozen Custard (Image courtesy of Connie’s Frozen Custard)

Friendswood

Palm Beach Exotic Ice Cream: Dessert shop serving handmade Italian ice and small-batch ice cream in far-out flavors like Peach Cobbler, Mango Tango Margarita, and Koffee Kat. 211 W El Dorado Blvd Suite D, Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 386-5406, Dessert shop serving handmade Italian ice and small-batch ice cream in far-out flavors like Peach Cobbler, Mango Tango Margarita, and Koffee Kat. 211 W El Dorado Blvd Suite D, Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 386-5406, palm-beach-exotic-ice-cream-ices.business.site

Heights/Greater Heights

Fat Cat Creamery: Small ice cream parlor serving small-batch ice cream in unique flavors like Milk Chocolate Stout, Cat’s Meow Mexican Vanilla, Amaya Coffee & Cream and Chai Tea Coconut. Other treats on offers include old-fashioned soda, floats, milkshakes, push-up pops, ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, and coffee. 1901 N Shepherd Dr #3, Houston, TX 77008, (713) 869-1080, Small ice cream parlor serving small-batch ice cream in unique flavors like Milk Chocolate Stout, Cat’s Meow Mexican Vanilla, Amaya Coffee & Cream and Chai Tea Coconut. Other treats on offers include old-fashioned soda, floats, milkshakes, push-up pops, ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, and coffee. 1901 N Shepherd Dr #3, Houston, TX 77008, (713) 869-1080, fatcatcreamery.com

Honeychild’s Sweet Creams: This sweet shops serves handmade frozen custard in flavors like Black Chocolate, Buttermilk Pie and Deweberry. 600 N Shepherd Dr Suite 450, Houston, TX 77007, (832) 280-7854, This sweet shops serves handmade frozen custard in flavors like Black Chocolate, Buttermilk Pie and Deweberry. 600 N Shepherd Dr Suite 450, Houston, TX 77007, (832) 280-7854, honeychildssweetcreams.com

Honeychild's Sweet Creams (Photo by Lauren Marek)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: Jeni’s is an American ice cream chain founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton. Crave-worthy flavors include Salty Caramel, Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, and Texas Sheet Cake. 375 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, (346) 335-1394, Jeni’s is an American ice cream chain founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton. Crave-worthy flavors include Salty Caramel, Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, and Texas Sheet Cake. 375 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, (346) 335-1394, jenis.olo.com

Sweet Bribery: This locally owned and operated ice cream served handcrafted ice cream in flavors like Springe Lemon Custard Pie, Coconut Milk Horchata, and Bourbon Espresso. 250 W 19th St suite e, Houston, TX 77008, (281) 501-0639, This locally owned and operated ice cream served handcrafted ice cream in flavors like Springe Lemon Custard Pie, Coconut Milk Horchata, and Bourbon Espresso. 250 W 19th St suite e, Houston, TX 77008, (281) 501-0639, www.sweetbribery.co/

Kemah

Cool Cow Creamery: This family-run ice creamery in Kemah serves small-bath, handmade ice cream, soda floats, milkshakes, and cookie ice cream sandwiches. 609 Bradford Ave Ste 111, Kemah, TX 77565, (281) 549-6393, This family-run ice creamery in Kemah serves small-bath, handmade ice cream, soda floats, milkshakes, and cookie ice cream sandwiches. 609 Bradford Ave Ste 111, Kemah, TX 77565, (281) 549-6393, coolcowcreamery.com

Ice cream from Cool Cow Creamery (Image provided by Cool Cow Creamery)

Medical Center area

Flower & Cream: Artisan ice cream shop serving small-batch ice cream in delectable flavors like Honey Roasted Strawberry, Kahlúa & Cookies, and Raspberry Tres Leches. 2617 W Holcombe Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77030, (832) 667-8412, Artisan ice cream shop serving small-batch ice cream in delectable flavors like Honey Roasted Strawberry, Kahlúa & Cookies, and Raspberry Tres Leches. 2617 W Holcombe Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77030, (832) 667-8412, flowerandcream.com

Hank’s Ice Cream Parlor: Family-owned shop serving handmade ice cream since 1985. 9291 S Main St, Houston, TX 77025, (713) 665-5103.

Montrose

milk + sugar: This ice cream parlor specializes in “mix-ins” that are made in-house and are folded into the ice cream as it’s churned. Think brownie chunks, pecan streusel, a cinnamon-sugar blondies. Mouthwatering flavors include PB Cookies & Cream, Dulce de Horchata, and Strawberry Almond Cheesecake. 1848 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, This ice cream parlor specializes in “mix-ins” that are made in-house and are folded into the ice cream as it’s churned. Think brownie chunks, pecan streusel, a cinnamon-sugar blondies. Mouthwatering flavors include PB Cookies & Cream, Dulce de Horchata, and Strawberry Almond Cheesecake. 1848 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, milkandsugarcreamery.com

Ice cream from milk + sugar (Photo courtesy of milk + sugar)

SweetCup: This Montrose mainstay serves handcrafted, lovingly made gelato in hundreds of rotating flavors like Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake, Coconut Kulfi Sorbet and Turkish Coffee. 3939 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 942-2226, This Montrose mainstay serves handcrafted, lovingly made gelato in hundreds of rotating flavors like Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake, Coconut Kulfi Sorbet and Turkish Coffee. 3939 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, (713) 942-2226, sweetcupgelato.com

SweetCup's Nutella S'mores gelato (Image courtesy of SweetCup)

Upper Kirby

Amy’s Ice Cream: Longstanding locations serving darn good handmade ice cream. 3816 Farnham St, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 526-2697, Longstanding locations serving darn good handmade ice cream. 3816 Farnham St, Houston, TX 77098, (713) 526-2697, amysicecreams.com

🍨 Sugar fiends, sound off! What’s your favorite ice cream shop in Houston? This list is a work in progress that we’ll continue editing and building. You can submit your recommendations to us in the comment section at the bottom of the page.