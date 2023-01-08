66º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow.

Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter.

Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.

If you’re looking for a snugglebug, look no other than Ruth!

Meet Ruth at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Ruth into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

