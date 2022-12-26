KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Marvin, a spunky pup looking for his next B.F.F.F.L.

Looking for a holiday BFFFL (Best friend forever for life)? Meet 10-month-old Marvin.

Marvin is a smart spunky pup who is ready to call his adopter his new BFFFL. He was found abandoned with two other siblings on Houston Humane Society property.

Volunteers say Marvin is very energetic and loves to romp around and play with anyone and everyone he meets.

Marvin (Houston Humane Society)

Although he still shows off his puppy behavior, he is trainable and is treat-motivated. He knows when to be gentle and simmer down.

Marvin has been in the shelter for more than 200 days, so he is super ready to find that new home!

Meet Marvin at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Marvin into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

