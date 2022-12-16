The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

Listing: “Stunning design and finishes throughout the home, this English Tudor built by Layne Kelly homes in 2019 with a pool & hot tub installed by Sunshine Pools the following year, this property has everything you need to enjoy the finest the Inner Loop has to offer in this price range. Beautiful Calacatta Quartzite countertops line the kitchen, complete with large walk-in pantry, Wolf gas chef’s cooktop and griddle as well as double oven, and large Sub Zero fridge/freezer. Large bedrooms along with beautiful unique finishes throughout. The primary en-suite bathroom has a large walk in shower and separate soaking tub, as well as a large walk-in closet. The home has many features, such as a bar adjacent to the kitchen and butler’s pantry leading to the dining room which hosts a small room-temp wine cellar.”