The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.
Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.
10. River Oaks home listed for $3.3M
- Size: 5,792 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 6
- Listing: “Stunning design and finishes throughout the home, this English Tudor built by Layne Kelly homes in 2019 with a pool & hot tub installed by Sunshine Pools the following year, this property has everything you need to enjoy the finest the Inner Loop has to offer in this price range. Beautiful Calacatta Quartzite countertops line the kitchen, complete with large walk-in pantry, Wolf gas chef’s cooktop and griddle as well as double oven, and large Sub Zero fridge/freezer. Large bedrooms along with beautiful unique finishes throughout. The primary en-suite bathroom has a large walk in shower and separate soaking tub, as well as a large walk-in closet. The home has many features, such as a bar adjacent to the kitchen and butler’s pantry leading to the dining room which hosts a small room-temp wine cellar.”
9. San Leon estate listed for $3.4M
- Size: 17,552 Sqft.
- Listing: “Custom waterfront home with over 3 acres on Galveston Bay.”
8. Historical River Oaks home built in 1930 listed for $3.6M
- Size: 4,586 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 150
- Listing: “This stately English Tudor situated on a prime 16,068 sqft* lot features a traditional floor plan that harmoniously blends classic details with modern accents, namely: lacquered finishes, pineapple finials, De Gournay walls and leaded glass windows. 1st floor features formal living & dining rooms off gracious entry, & spacious family room overlooking the backyard. Island kitchen & breakfast room. Covered slate patio leads to charming guest cottage w/ full bath. Primary suite upstairs includes large closet, dressing room, marble-clad bath, sitting area & private balcony. 3 secondary bedrooms & 2 full bath complete the 2nd floor. 3rd floor with full bath makes a wonderful 5th bedroom/office/game room. Host an epic fireworks show off the 3rd floor deck or even a dinner party. Additional amenities: impressive wine closet, whole-home generator, great storage and pool-sized yard.”
7. Southside Place estate listed for $3.9M
- Size: 7,646 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 55
- Listing: “Located on a prime 12,300 sq ft oversized lot at the corner of Edloe & Darcus, this stunning transitional brick & stone home built by Covington Homes astounds with textural elegance! Grand foyer opens onto soaring 12ft ceilings & floors laden with sinker pine. Handsome library & study with towering bookcases, beamed ceilings & fireplace. Elegant formal dining with groin vault ceiling & sage Venetian plaster walls. Huge family room with beamed ceiling, two seating areas, stacked brick wood burning fireplace, wet bar/wine storage with massive plate glass wall overlooking the private backyard oasis w/resort style pool/spa & outdoor kitchen. Chefs kitchen with commercial grade Wolf/Subzero appliances, Birdseye maple cabinets, brick detail, Walnut island counter top and copious amounts of storage. Luxurious primary suite w/separate sitting room, fireplace & exquisite bathroom with mahogany cabinets & green marble floors.”
6. Hunterwood home listed for $4M
- Size: 8,056 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 169
- Listing: “Stunning Hunterwood home on half acre lot. Gourmet island kitchen w/Carrara marble & top of the line appliances. Huge Pantry w/ beverage bar and wine room. Grand entry opens to living, dining and study. Family room overlooks outdoor living area and sparkling pool. Great floor plan for entertaining. Downstairs primary suite w/marble bath. Spacious room sizes. Game room, exercise gym, media room and home office w/exceptional finishes. Large motor court, oversized 3 car garage w/ circle drive.”
5. Carlton Woods estate listed for $4.3M
- Size: 8,738 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 28
- Listing: “French Inspired Magnificent Architectural Design, Immaculate Gardens & Stone Paver Circle Drive w/ Gated Motor Court. Regal Elevated Entry leads to Meticulously Planned, Executed & Preserved Family Home. Exquisite Formals w/ French Doors open to Elegant Outdoor Loggias, Spectacular Pool & Fountains, Vibrant Gardens & Serene Pond. 800+ bottle Climatized Sunken Wine Rm. Chef’s Viking Kitchen w/ Rich Custom Cabinetry, Breakfast & Airy Family Enjoy Panoramic Views & Walk Out to Waterfront Grounds w/ Seamless Outdoor Entertaining & Living w/ 2 Fireplaces. 1st Flr Elaborate Games Room w/ Entertaining Bar & Pool Spa! Massive Primary Ensuite Wing: True Sanctuary w/ ‘Car Wash’ Shower, Opulent Cabinetry & Spa Tub plus Exercise Rm. 2nd Flr Game Rm w/ Balcony, Uber Media Ste w/ Kitchenette. Ultimate Executive Study w/ 3rd Story Vistas. Secondary Ensuites w/ Double Vanities & Walk-In Showers. 1st & 2nd Flr Utilities. 3 Story Elevator Access.”
4. Memorial Villages mansion listed for $4.5M
- Size: 8,777 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 29
- Listing: “Extraordinary property with interiors by highly acclaimed designer Ann Holden. Transformed with elements of luxury and subtle sophistication. The grounds are enhanced with magnificent towering trees, beautiful lawn, spectacular resort pool with major water slides, pavilion w/ fireplace, outdoor dining and summer kitchen. The interiors have a quiet elegance with limestone flooring, exquisite wallpapers in key areas, incredible study/lounge and lavish primary suite. Must see kitchen with appliances discreetly hidden from view by architecturally paneled fronts with touch control. Fabulous location on cul-de-sac in Piney Point Village.”
3. New River Oaks construction listed for $5.9M
- Size: 7,628 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 1
- Listing: “Welcome to 2514 Stanmore Drive, a new construction River Oaks masterpiece on 13,013 sq. ft. lot, built and designed by the award-winning Heritage Home Builders. The 7,628 sq. ft. residence has a well-designed open-concept layout with the kitchen opening to the large family and breakfast rooms. Professional Wolf/Subzero appliances and a center quartzite island that anchors the chef’s kitchen complete with a butler’s pantry, wet-bar, and a refrigerated wine room. The great room features automatic sliding doors that you can operate with the push of a button that open to the resort style pool and outdoor area as well as turf, and pavilion. Upstairs, the primary retreat features a fireplace in the master bedroom, a pristine spa-like master bath & his and hers boutique-inspired walk-in closets. Sizable garage apartment with kitchenette. High-efficiency AC units with foam insulation. Cameras installed for outside security. High-ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, and elevator installed.”
2. $7M River Oaks home built in 1938
- Size: 8,948 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 156
- Listing: “Opportunity awaits at this 3/4 acre+ premier River Oaks Country Club Estates site situated on one of the most desirable blocks on the NW corner of Bellmeade & Chevy Chase. A 1937 Moore + Lloyd design of exquisite proportions & graceful lines renders endless possibilities to modernize the existing home. Classic entrance flanked by the dining room + living room which leads to perfectly appointed library + sunroom overlooking private garden & rear grounds. Oversized den boasts glass doors leading to summer kitchen, loggia & spectacular grounds. Island kitchen w/ morning room adjacent. Unmatched 2nd floor primary suite w/ 4 secondary beds, 3 full baths + living area/gameroom up. Addt’l features include whole house generator, elevator, 4-car garage, quarters, exercise room w/ private bath. Alternatively, build your own masterpiece within the picturesque confines of this 34,000+ sf property.”
1. Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem
- Size: 9,663 Sqft.
- Days on the market: 23
- Listing: “Originally designed by Birdsall P. Briscoe in 1938 and located on one of the most beautiful lots in River Oaks, the home is elegant and charming with grand-size living spaces and modern updates with park-like setting views from every room. With attention paid to every detail throughout, the home was extensively updated in 2005 with architect Reagan Miller and Builders West and was awarded ‘Good Brick Award’ in 2010.”