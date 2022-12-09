🔒A Christmas tree spy🐈, moon over Texas🌕 and an angry Texans fan🏈: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Southeast Texas. That’s what we were thinking as we perused this week’s Click2Pins.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week (This week we have two favorites!):

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

Moon over Texas 📸

PatCassity Pat Cassity (Montgomery) - Even though the Houston area wasn't in the path of the Mars Occultation, I was still able to get a shot of Mars and the Moon and some pretty cool clouds. 0 s 1

The moon and Mars

SkyWatcher Not quite the picture of the Moon and Mars I was hoping to get due to the thick layer of clouds that rolled in. I'll take what I can get. 0 s 1

Holiday pups

Kerri Plowman Pebbles is ready for the Holidays 0 s 0

Moon over Lake Livingston

D. Gibson Moon and Mars over Lake Livingston. 0 s 1

Moon over Porter

VictorGutierrez Tonight's Moon shot from Porter 0 s 0

Kitty’s first Christmas

lthumann Fi Fi just could not wait to help decorate our Tree! It’s her first Christmas! 0 s 0

“Fat momma dog”

Bonnie Lee Parker My Fat Momma Dog #Click2HiustonPins 0 s 1

Full moon with a cross

Lady Diana Full Moon with Cross 0 s 0

Enjoying the weather

VanessaV Nicholas enjoying the weather on the evening walk 0 s 0

Livingston sunset

HoneyLakeLife Beautiful sunset today 0 s 0

Reflections in the water

nick_menger Long exposure shot, sunrise on the still Guadalupe at Cordillera Ranch yesterday morning- not much sun though! …had to take it “vertical” not sideways Mike haha 0 s 1

A pretty balmy night in Cypress

MrsWowTx Warm and balmy tonight, but oh so pretty!! 0 s 0

A foggy start to the day in Kingwood

johnsedlak A foggy start to the day in Kingwood. 0 s 0

Roses still blooming

Bonnie Lee Parker Roses are still blooming Unusual weather for December #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 0

So lovely in the sunset

Mya Tran Sunsets be like... 0 s 0

Sea Isle at sunset

Amy Schiller Sea Isle at Sunset 0 s 0

A December sunset

WEEinthecity December Sunset Still 0 s 0

So beautiful with fall color🍂

Haskell Moore Taken today at Landa Park in New Braunfels 0 s 0

Yikes!🏈

Rick Chastain No coach 0 s 0

Grinch catching a ride with Santa in Tomball, y’all🎅

Shana Santellan Grinch is catching a ride with Santa! 0 s 0

The moon in view in League City

WEEinthecity December 5th, 2022 ~ The Moon is in view 0 s 0

League City lights

WEEinthecity Holiday Lights 0 s 0

Cat in a tree!

Debow Where's DASHIE??? This was last year, when she was a little smaller, I was looking for her & couldn't find her then I see movement on the tree, & there she was. Lol. Putting tree up this weekend we'll see what she does. My other cat Chandler just likes to sleep under the lights. 0 s 0

Chriskalvert 98% done!!! We will be finished tomorrow! 0 s 0

An Astros wonderland

Jennifer Astros Wonderland 0 s 0

Having a blast at Ice Land

Eric M. Having a blast at Ice Land, Moody Gardens 0 s 0

“Star Wars” among the elephant ears

DWilkins The path to Peace, Joy and Happiness is through the elephant ears 0 s 0

Elf on the Shelf, principal edition📸

Mistura Osinowo Dr. Fidel Wells, our Principal at Juan Seguin Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD dressed as Elf on the Shelf today to give the kids a little holiday cheer! 0 s 0

Sleepy baby

Bonnie Lee Parker Miss Mighty Dog 🐶 #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 3

What a shot! Opossums....!🥰

Dogmommakelly Critters and Rudolph? 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.