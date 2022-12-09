🔒A Christmas tree spy🐈, moon over Texas🌕 and an angry Texans fan🏈: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

74º

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions the week of Dec. 5, 2022. (Click2Pins, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Southeast Texas. That’s what we were thinking as we perused this week’s Click2Pins.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week (This week we have two favorites!):

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

Moon over Texas 📸

PatCassity

Pat Cassity (Montgomery) - Even though the Houston area wasn't in the path of the Mars Occultation, I was still able to get a shot of Mars and the Moon and some pretty cool clouds.

Montgomery

The moon and Mars

SkyWatcher

Not quite the picture of the Moon and Mars I was hoping to get due to the thick layer of clouds that rolled in. I'll take what I can get.

San Antonio

Holiday pups

Kerri Plowman

Pebbles is ready for the Holidays

Katy

Moon over Lake Livingston

D. Gibson

Moon and Mars over Lake Livingston.

Coldspring

Moon over Porter

VictorGutierrez

Tonight's Moon shot from Porter

Porter

Kitty’s first Christmas

lthumann

Fi Fi just could not wait to help decorate our Tree! It’s her first Christmas!

Houston

“Fat momma dog”

Bonnie Lee Parker

My Fat Momma Dog #Click2HiustonPins

Livingston

Full moon with a cross

Lady Diana

Full Moon with Cross

Spring

Enjoying the weather

VanessaV

Nicholas enjoying the weather on the evening walk

Spring

Livingston sunset

HoneyLakeLife

Beautiful sunset today

Livingston

Reflections in the water

nick_menger

Long exposure shot, sunrise on the still Guadalupe at Cordillera Ranch yesterday morning- not much sun though! …had to take it “vertical” not sideways Mike haha

Bulverde

A pretty balmy night in Cypress

MrsWowTx

Warm and balmy tonight, but oh so pretty!!

Cypress

A foggy start to the day in Kingwood

johnsedlak

A foggy start to the day in Kingwood.

Humble

Roses still blooming

Bonnie Lee Parker

Roses are still blooming Unusual weather for December #Click2HoustonPins

Livingston

So lovely in the sunset

Mya Tran

Sunsets be like...

Missouri City

Sea Isle at sunset

Amy Schiller

Sea Isle at Sunset

Galveston

A December sunset

WEEinthecity

December Sunset Still

League City

So beautiful with fall color🍂

Haskell Moore

Taken today at Landa Park in New Braunfels

Unknown

Yikes!🏈

Rick Chastain

No coach

Conroe

Grinch catching a ride with Santa in Tomball, y’all🎅

Shana Santellan

Grinch is catching a ride with Santa!

Tomball

The moon in view in League City

WEEinthecity

December 5th, 2022 ~ The Moon is in view

League City

League City lights

WEEinthecity

Holiday Lights

League City

Cat in a tree!

Debow

Where's DASHIE??? This was last year, when she was a little smaller, I was looking for her & couldn't find her then I see movement on the tree, & there she was. Lol. Putting tree up this weekend we'll see what she does. My other cat Chandler just likes to sleep under the lights.

San Antonio

Pecan Grove Christmas masterpiece

Chriskalvert

98% done!!! We will be finished tomorrow!

Richmond

An Astros wonderland

Jennifer

Astros Wonderland

Houston

Having a blast at Ice Land

Eric M.

Having a blast at Ice Land, Moody Gardens

Galveston

“Star Wars” among the elephant ears

DWilkins

The path to Peace, Joy and Happiness is through the elephant ears

Montgomery

Elf on the Shelf, principal edition📸

Mistura Osinowo

Dr. Fidel Wells, our Principal at Juan Seguin Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD dressed as Elf on the Shelf today to give the kids a little holiday cheer!

Richmond

Sleepy baby

Bonnie Lee Parker

Miss Mighty Dog 🐶 #Click2HoustonPins

Livingston

What a shot! Opossums....!🥰

Dogmommakelly

Critters and Rudolph?

Cypress

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

