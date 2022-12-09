🔒A Christmas tree spy🐈, moon over Texas🌕 and an angry Texans fan🏈: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Southeast Texas. That’s what we were thinking as we perused this week’s Click2Pins.
In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week (This week we have two favorites!):
Moon over Texas 📸
PatCassity
Pat Cassity (Montgomery) - Even though the Houston area wasn't in the path of the Mars Occultation, I was still able to get a shot of Mars and the Moon and some pretty cool clouds.
The moon and Mars
SkyWatcher
Not quite the picture of the Moon and Mars I was hoping to get due to the thick layer of clouds that rolled in. I'll take what I can get.
Holiday pups
Kerri Plowman
Pebbles is ready for the Holidays
Moon over Lake Livingston
D. Gibson
Moon and Mars over Lake Livingston.
Moon over Porter
VictorGutierrez
Tonight's Moon shot from Porter
Kitty’s first Christmas
lthumann
Fi Fi just could not wait to help decorate our Tree! It’s her first Christmas!
“Fat momma dog”
Bonnie Lee Parker
My Fat Momma Dog #Click2HiustonPins
Full moon with a cross
Lady Diana
Full Moon with Cross
Enjoying the weather
VanessaV
Nicholas enjoying the weather on the evening walk
Livingston sunset
HoneyLakeLife
Beautiful sunset today
Reflections in the water
nick_menger
Long exposure shot, sunrise on the still Guadalupe at Cordillera Ranch yesterday morning- not much sun though! …had to take it “vertical” not sideways Mike haha
A pretty balmy night in Cypress
MrsWowTx
Warm and balmy tonight, but oh so pretty!!
A foggy start to the day in Kingwood
johnsedlak
A foggy start to the day in Kingwood.
Roses still blooming
Bonnie Lee Parker
Roses are still blooming Unusual weather for December #Click2HoustonPins
So lovely in the sunset
Mya Tran
Sunsets be like...
Sea Isle at sunset
Amy Schiller
Sea Isle at Sunset
A December sunset
WEEinthecity
December Sunset Still
So beautiful with fall color🍂
Haskell Moore
Taken today at Landa Park in New Braunfels
Yikes!🏈
Rick Chastain
No coach
Grinch catching a ride with Santa in Tomball, y’all🎅
Shana Santellan
Grinch is catching a ride with Santa!
The moon in view in League City
WEEinthecity
December 5th, 2022 ~ The Moon is in view
League City lights
WEEinthecity
Holiday Lights
Cat in a tree!
Debow
Where's DASHIE??? This was last year, when she was a little smaller, I was looking for her & couldn't find her then I see movement on the tree, & there she was. Lol. Putting tree up this weekend we'll see what she does. My other cat Chandler just likes to sleep under the lights.
Pecan Grove Christmas masterpiece
Chriskalvert
98% done!!! We will be finished tomorrow!
An Astros wonderland
Jennifer
Astros Wonderland
Having a blast at Ice Land
Eric M.
Having a blast at Ice Land, Moody Gardens
“Star Wars” among the elephant ears
DWilkins
The path to Peace, Joy and Happiness is through the elephant ears
Elf on the Shelf, principal edition📸
Mistura Osinowo
Dr. Fidel Wells, our Principal at Juan Seguin Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD dressed as Elf on the Shelf today to give the kids a little holiday cheer!
Sleepy baby
Bonnie Lee Parker
Miss Mighty Dog 🐶 #Click2HoustonPins
What a shot! Opossums....!🥰
Dogmommakelly
Critters and Rudolph?
Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.