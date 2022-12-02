🔒A lightning show🌩️, cuddled up doggies🐶, houses decked-out (in a huge way) for Christmas🎄: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – There’s so much joy and fun and beauty in your lives in Southeast Texas. That’s what we were thinking as we perused this week’s Click2Pins.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

rfarris Chester and Hattie Cat ….. rainy weekend snuggles! 0 s 0

Leah Gus the Dog enjoying prairie grasses in sunset of balmy afternoon in November. WilsonHill Colorado County 0 s 0

Cathy O. It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!❄️🧣 ~Rocco & Lucca 0 s 0

Vicki Sorensen Welcome back! 0 s 0

David Schlichtemeier Beautiful glow in Houston tonight! 0 s 0

johnsedlak Great to see the sun shining brightly in Kingwood. 0 s 1

kathyscamera 0 s 2

PatCassity Pat Cassity - Sunday Evening Waxing Crescent over Montgomery! 0 s 0

VictorGutierrez 0 s 0

Yvonne Scherny Yesterdays sunrise so Awesome!!! 0 s 0

Budger@5TerrierFarm Queen Lily is Sweet Sixteen! Still beautiful and loving life at 5 Terrier Farm. Happy Birthday Lily! 0 s 0

📸

Bonnie Lee Parker Don't ask Just pour the coffee ☕ 0 s 0

Darron LaChausse Looking North from the Texas Medical Center. Darron LaChausse CAO TMC 0 s 2

Tracy Had a wonderful encounter with a garden visitor today. (Red Shouldered Hawk) 0 s 0

LuciNLeagueCity Something Frank said made Daisy look out the door - like she was looking at the weather! 😂 0 s 0

SkyWatcher The Moon is the original Christmas ornament of the Earth. Let's hope it's not made of glass. 0 s 1

Yvonne Scherny A beautiful day at the zoo, A little cold but Beautiful! 0 s 2

Pins User toasty warm Hill Country morning 0 s 0

Beach Bob Good morning 0 s 0

Ducky 0 s 0

WEEinthecity This is a scteenshot from a video taken on the 29th at 20:45. We departed Birmingham, Alabama, at 20:00 after 1 hour and 10 minute delay. Surprisingly, we didn't fly through a lot of turbulence. It was quite the show! 0 s 0

WEEinthecity 30,000 feet passing over the storm on November 29th, 2022. Electrifying! 0 s 0

Rob Bailey and Gali staying warm 0 s 0

johnsedlak Rain did not stop the Uptown Lighting Ceremony from putting on a Spectacular Show! Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays! 0 s 0

johnsedlak A rainy night in Kingwood, but the kids are still running around the Christmas tree. 0 s 0

Chriskalvert 70% done 0 s 0

Annette Our first Christmas in Katy. 0 s 0

C Angelic sunset 0 s 0

Marla Gentry Beautiful crescent moon 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Ho! Ho! Ho! Love seeing the Christmas Tree at Travis Park. There is an ice sculpting demonstration on Mondays too! 0 s 0

SkyWatcher Ice sculpting demonstrations at Travis Park every Monday at around 6:30 PM during the month of December. Who knew!? 0 s 0

Emiko Charbonneau From the CHARBONNEAU PATIO, in Cypress, TX. Happy Holidays.. 2022 Hi, Frank # always made from scratch 0 s 0

EvanSwanson Our real life elf on the shelf. 0 s 0

Gradpa Dan Santellan’s Christmas Wonderland. 0 s 0

lexxx Cute on the outside but sweet on the inside 💕🫶🏼 0 s 0

Bonnie Lee Parker Our little addition to our big family Miss Roxy Rox-A-Dog #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 1

Bonnie Lee Parker It's chilly out there Snuggle up #Click2HoustonPins 0 s 0

Bonnie Lee Parker Fat Momma+ Cave Doggie= Love 0 s 0

TX_ShrimpDiva Fishing guide, SHARKY Marquez captured this gorgeous view of the St. Vincent shrimp boat while working in Galveston Bay this morning. 0 s 4

Thom Sunset 0 s 0

DavidGPope Friendly squirrel 0 s 0

kathyscamera The leaves in Katy are turning so beautifully!! 0 s 0

michelemjones Just waiting for the rain 0 s 0

Bonnie Lee Parker Beautiful Cherry Pie my friend made Happy Thanksgiving Day 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.