🔒A lightning show🌩️, cuddled up doggies🐶, houses decked-out (in a huge way) for Christmas🎄: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions (Click2Pins submissions, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – There’s so much joy and fun and beauty in your lives in Southeast Texas. That’s what we were thinking as we perused this week’s Click2Pins.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

rfarris

Chester and Hattie Cat ….. rainy weekend snuggles!

0 s
0
Houston
Leah

Gus the Dog enjoying prairie grasses in sunset of balmy afternoon in November. WilsonHill Colorado County

0 s
0
Alleyton
Cathy O.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!❄️🧣 ~Rocco & Lucca

0 s
0
Houston
Vicki Sorensen

Welcome back!

0 s
0
Bolivar Peninsula
David Schlichtemeier

Beautiful glow in Houston tonight!

0 s
0
Houston
johnsedlak

Great to see the sun shining brightly in Kingwood.

0 s
0
Houston
kathyscamera
0 s
0
Katy
PatCassity

Pat Cassity - Sunday Evening Waxing Crescent over Montgomery!

0 s
0
Montgomery
VictorGutierrez
0 s
0
Houston
Yvonne Scherny

Yesterdays sunrise so Awesome!!!

0 s
0
San Antonio
Budger@5TerrierFarm

Queen Lily is Sweet Sixteen! Still beautiful and loving life at 5 Terrier Farm. Happy Birthday Lily!

0 s
0
Brenham

📸

Bonnie Lee Parker

Don't ask Just pour the coffee ☕

0 s
0
Livingston
Darron LaChausse

Looking North from the Texas Medical Center. Darron LaChausse CAO TMC

0 s
0
Houston
Tracy

Had a wonderful encounter with a garden visitor today. (Red Shouldered Hawk)

0 s
0
Stagecoach
LuciNLeagueCity

Something Frank said made Daisy look out the door - like she was looking at the weather! 😂

0 s
0
League City
SkyWatcher

The Moon is the original Christmas ornament of the Earth. Let's hope it's not made of glass.

0 s
1
San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

A beautiful day at the zoo, A little cold but Beautiful!

0 s
0
San Antonio
Pins User

toasty warm Hill Country morning

0 s
1
Bandera
Beach Bob

Good morning

0 s
0
Galveston
Ducky
0 s
0
Kerrville
WEEinthecity

This is a scteenshot from a video taken on the 29th at 20:45. We departed Birmingham, Alabama, at 20:00 after 1 hour and 10 minute delay. Surprisingly, we didn't fly through a lot of turbulence. It was quite the show!

0 s
0
League City
WEEinthecity

30,000 feet passing over the storm on November 29th, 2022. Electrifying!

0 s
0
League City
Rob

Bailey and Gali staying warm

0 s
0
Houston
johnsedlak

Rain did not stop the Uptown Lighting Ceremony from putting on a Spectacular Show! Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Holidays!

0 s
0
Humble
johnsedlak

A rainy night in Kingwood, but the kids are still running around the Christmas tree.

0 s
0
Humble
Chriskalvert

70% done

0 s
0
Richmond
Annette

Our first Christmas in Katy.

0 s
0
Cypress
C

Angelic sunset

0 s
0
Richmond
Marla Gentry

Beautiful crescent moon

0 s
0
Missouri City
SkyWatcher

Ho! Ho! Ho! Love seeing the Christmas Tree at Travis Park. There is an ice sculpting demonstration on Mondays too!

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher

Ice sculpting demonstrations at Travis Park every Monday at around 6:30 PM during the month of December. Who knew!?

0 s
0
San Antonio
Emiko Charbonneau

From the CHARBONNEAU PATIO, in Cypress, TX. Happy Holidays.. 2022 Hi, Frank # always made from scratch

0 s
0
Cypress
EvanSwanson

Our real life elf on the shelf.

0 s
0
San Antonio
Gradpa Dan

Santellan’s Christmas Wonderland.

0 s
0
Tomball
lexxx

Cute on the outside but sweet on the inside 💕🫶🏼

0 s
0
Houston
Bonnie Lee Parker

Our little addition to our big family Miss Roxy Rox-A-Dog #Click2HoustonPins

0 s
0
Livingston
Bonnie Lee Parker

It's chilly out there Snuggle up #Click2HoustonPins

0 s
0
Livingston
Bonnie Lee Parker

Fat Momma+ Cave Doggie= Love

0 s
0
Livingston
TX_ShrimpDiva

Fishing guide, SHARKY Marquez captured this gorgeous view of the St. Vincent shrimp boat while working in Galveston Bay this morning.

0 s
0
Galveston
Thom

Sunset

0 s
0
Houston
DavidGPope

Friendly squirrel

0 s
0
San Antonio
kathyscamera

The leaves in Katy are turning so beautifully!!

0 s
0
Houston
michelemjones

Just waiting for the rain

0 s
0
Cypress
Bonnie Lee Parker

Beautiful Cherry Pie my friend made Happy Thanksgiving Day

0 s
0
Livingston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

