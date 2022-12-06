KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland.

As reporter Brittany Jeffers shows us in the video above, it’s a battle and journey that is near to our hearts at KPRC 2.

Ethan, the son of a long time KPRC 2 employee, lost his battle to cancer in March of 2021. We were at the 2022 Santa Dash to support B.I.G. Love and Ethan’s Ohana.

RELATED: Ethan’s Fight: The story one brave boy wanted us to tell (click2houston.com)