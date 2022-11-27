KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sam, the world champion hide-and-seeker

Meet Sam, and he’s a special KPRC 2 Pet Project pet -- a guinea pig!

Sam is a sweet, gentle guinea pig who, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, loves to play hide and seek in blankets.

With a huge personality, Sam also has a big appetite! If you have fruits or vegetables leftover from your Thanksgiving feast, he’s more than welcome to take those off your hands.

Meet Sam at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Sam into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Elle

Elle with her new family (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog.

Elle will finally be able to show off her tricks to her new forever family!

Her adopter also has another cat, and they’re very excited to add a new furbaby to the family.