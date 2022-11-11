🔒Houston did it for Dusty🌟, getting all snuggled up for the cold🌬️ and an eagle sighting on Veterans Day🦅: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Click2Pins submissions from the week of Nov. 6, 2022.

HOUSTON – This was a HUGE week for Houston and, in effect, Click2Pins. We had a tough time this week picking a best photo. So. Many. Great. Choices. Thank you for sending your photos from the Astros’ World Series victory parade, the changing weather, scenes from your daily life and so much more.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

From the rising of the sun

sean armis Coming back from work in Texas city 0 s 0

“Moonrise, clouds and cow dogs”

D. Woods, Cypress Moonrise, clouds & cow dogs resting in the milkweed flowers--Anderson 0 s 0

Rising orange moon

Michael Dollens Rising orange moon on Lake Livingston 0 s 0

Fiery sunset

D. Woods, Cypress Sunset in Anderson 0 s 0

Moon looks like the sun

Kim Dennis The moon looks like the sun!! This was at 7 o’clock tonight in Lake Conroe 0 s 0

Houston’s backyard

Ron White Oak Bayou Greenway aka my backyard. 0 s 0

Snuggling up

Darci Gizmo and Sherbert snuggling up and getting ready for the cold air coming to town! 0 s 0

Fishing at sunset

D. Woods, Cypress A man & his dog fishing at sunset--Anderson 0 s 1

Dog’s first encounter with a fish

D. Woods, Cypress Dog's first encounter with a fish--Anderson 0 s 1

Bald eagle keeping an eye on Cypress

Brian Weaver Bald Eagle keeping an eye on us in Cypress this morning - landed on my neighbors house. Absolutely fitting on Veterans Day too!! God Bless to all the men and women who have served this great country!! 0 s 0

Congratulations Astros!

Georgegreen Congrats to the Astros! WooHoo, We Won!!!🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 From George & Penny Green 0 s 0

The parade stars!

User Astros world series parade. 0 s 0

Good puppies!

Karen Williams Dixie, Bailey, Stormie and Penny sporting their Astros gear! Congratulations to our Astros 0 s 0

We are the champions!

mrs_valencia06 We are the Champions! Go Astros ! ⚾️🏆 0 s 0

A great day at the parade!

Chad McClain Great day at the parade! 0 s 0

Houston did it for Dusty!📸

Chad McClain Houston did it for Dusty!! 0 s 0

Orbit!

DLang Victory parade 0 s 0

So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today!

Tamara Sparks World Series Parade! So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today! 0 s 0

World Series 2022!

TLes Let’s Go!! World Series 2022!! 0 s 0

We love seeing you, too!

Chad McClain Always great to run into our favorite news team!! 0 s 0

We love our Astros!!!!

ZandySandy Pre-parade Zumba class at Evelyn’s Park!! We love our Astros!!! ⚾️🐮 0 s 0

Thanks for watching!

aggietigermom World Champions! 0 s 0

Lucky ducks!

Skrosby Lucky girls meeting Jose Altuve at the start of parade. 0 s 0

YAY!

Tessy Astros Parade 0 s 0

“You can’t handle Houston!”

Tessy Astros Parade 0 s 0

Astros forever!

tracee Another great Go Astro’s Pic 0 s 0

Thanks for saying hi, Jean!

Bayouvistajean My favorite meteorologist! Just as nice in person as on tv! Jean, from Bayou Vista. 0 s 0

Yay for the Astros!

Nevaeh Araujo #3🧡💙🤘🏽🫶🏽 0 s 0

Best idea...!

Elvia Scott Elvia's ASTROS BAR & GRILL Katy 0 s 0

Voting pup

CathiPet Whisp says it’s a great day to get out and VOTE! 0 s 1

So awesome.

Nward Charlie Ward….Ready for the Lone star Rally! 0 s 0

Front row!

TeamSpiller Houston Astros World Series 2022 front row in our home in Cypress Texas 0 s 0

Drinking to democracy! Cheers!

cynthia Tonight we salute the Election. It’s what made our country great!! 0 s 0

Moon and thunderstorms:

michael Moon and thunderstorms as Friday’s front approaches! 0 s 0

Sunset in Wallis, Texas

Loretta Gutierrez Sunset in Wallis,TX 0 s 0

Lunar eclipse, baby!

Glen 2022 lunar eclipse 0 s 0

A beautiful foggy morning.

doherty002 A beautiful foggy morning at Majors Crossing in Concan on the Frio River. 0 s 0

So sweet.

remixchaser Baby Juliana cheering for the Astros and getting ready to watch the Parade! 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.