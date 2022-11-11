53º

🔒Houston did it for Dusty🌟, getting all snuggled up for the cold🌬️ and an eagle sighting on Veterans Day🦅: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins submissions from the week of Nov. 6, 2022. (Click2Pins, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – This was a HUGE week for Houston and, in effect, Click2Pins. We had a tough time this week picking a best photo. So. Many. Great. Choices. Thank you for sending your photos from the Astros’ World Series victory parade, the changing weather, scenes from your daily life and so much more.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

From the rising of the sun

sean armis

Coming back from work in Texas city

“Moonrise, clouds and cow dogs”

D. Woods, Cypress

Moonrise, clouds & cow dogs resting in the milkweed flowers--Anderson

Anderson

Rising orange moon

Michael Dollens

Rising orange moon on Lake Livingston

Point Blank

Fiery sunset

D. Woods, Cypress

Sunset in Anderson

Anderson

Moon looks like the sun

Kim Dennis

The moon looks like the sun!! This was at 7 o’clock tonight in Lake Conroe

Conroe

Houston’s backyard

Ron

White Oak Bayou Greenway aka my backyard.

Houston

Snuggling up

Darci

Gizmo and Sherbert snuggling up and getting ready for the cold air coming to town!

San Antonio

Fishing at sunset

D. Woods, Cypress

A man & his dog fishing at sunset--Anderson

Anderson

Dog’s first encounter with a fish

D. Woods, Cypress

Dog's first encounter with a fish--Anderson

Anderson

Bald eagle keeping an eye on Cypress

Brian Weaver

Bald Eagle keeping an eye on us in Cypress this morning - landed on my neighbors house. Absolutely fitting on Veterans Day too!! God Bless to all the men and women who have served this great country!!

Houston

Congratulations Astros!

Georgegreen

Congrats to the Astros! WooHoo, We Won!!!🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 From George & Penny Green

League City

The parade stars!

User

Astros world series parade.

Houston

Good puppies!

Karen Williams

Dixie, Bailey, Stormie and Penny sporting their Astros gear! Congratulations to our Astros

Houston

We are the champions!

mrs_valencia06

We are the Champions! Go Astros ! ⚾️🏆

Houston

A great day at the parade!

Chad McClain

Great day at the parade!

Richmond

Houston did it for Dusty!📸

Chad McClain

Houston did it for Dusty!!

Katy

Orbit!

DLang

Victory parade

Houston

So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today!

Tamara Sparks

World Series Parade! So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today!

Houston

World Series 2022!

TLes

Let’s Go!! World Series 2022!!

Houston

We love seeing you, too!

Chad McClain

Always great to run into our favorite news team!!

Richmond

We love our Astros!!!!

ZandySandy

Pre-parade Zumba class at Evelyn’s Park!! We love our Astros!!! ⚾️🐮

Houston

Thanks for watching!

aggietigermom

World Champions!

Sugar Land

Lucky ducks!

Skrosby

Lucky girls meeting Jose Altuve at the start of parade.

Houston

YAY!

Tessy

Astros Parade

Houston

“You can’t handle Houston!”

Tessy

Astros Parade

Sugar Land

Astros forever!

tracee

Another great Go Astro’s Pic

Tomball

Thanks for saying hi, Jean!

Bayouvistajean

My favorite meteorologist! Just as nice in person as on tv! Jean, from Bayou Vista.

Bayou Vista

Yay for the Astros!

Nevaeh Araujo

#3🧡💙🤘🏽🫶🏽

Houston

Best idea...!

Elvia Scott

Elvia's ASTROS BAR & GRILL Katy

Katy

Voting pup

CathiPet

Whisp says it’s a great day to get out and VOTE!

San Antonio

So awesome.

Nward

Charlie Ward….Ready for the Lone star Rally!

Pasadena

Front row!

TeamSpiller

Houston Astros World Series 2022 front row in our home in Cypress Texas

Houston

Drinking to democracy! Cheers!

cynthia

Tonight we salute the Election. It’s what made our country great!!

Columbus

Moon and thunderstorms:

michael

Moon and thunderstorms as Friday’s front approaches!

San Antonio

Sunset in Wallis, Texas

Loretta Gutierrez

Sunset in Wallis,TX

Wallis

Lunar eclipse, baby!

Glen

2022 lunar eclipse

Katy

A beautiful foggy morning.

doherty002

A beautiful foggy morning at Majors Crossing in Concan on the Frio River.

San Antonio

So sweet.

remixchaser

Baby Juliana cheering for the Astros and getting ready to watch the Parade!

Pearland

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

