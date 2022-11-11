🔒Houston did it for Dusty🌟, getting all snuggled up for the cold🌬️ and an eagle sighting on Veterans Day🦅: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – This was a HUGE week for Houston and, in effect, Click2Pins. We had a tough time this week picking a best photo. So. Many. Great. Choices. Thank you for sending your photos from the Astros’ World Series victory parade, the changing weather, scenes from your daily life and so much more.
In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.
Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:
From the rising of the sun
sean armis
Coming back from work in Texas city
“Moonrise, clouds and cow dogs”
D. Woods, Cypress
Moonrise, clouds & cow dogs resting in the milkweed flowers--Anderson
Rising orange moon
Michael Dollens
Rising orange moon on Lake Livingston
Fiery sunset
D. Woods, Cypress
Sunset in Anderson
Moon looks like the sun
Kim Dennis
The moon looks like the sun!! This was at 7 o’clock tonight in Lake Conroe
Houston’s backyard
Ron
White Oak Bayou Greenway aka my backyard.
Snuggling up
Darci
Gizmo and Sherbert snuggling up and getting ready for the cold air coming to town!
Fishing at sunset
D. Woods, Cypress
A man & his dog fishing at sunset--Anderson
Dog’s first encounter with a fish
D. Woods, Cypress
Dog's first encounter with a fish--Anderson
Bald eagle keeping an eye on Cypress
Brian Weaver
Bald Eagle keeping an eye on us in Cypress this morning - landed on my neighbors house. Absolutely fitting on Veterans Day too!! God Bless to all the men and women who have served this great country!!
Congratulations Astros!
Georgegreen
Congrats to the Astros! WooHoo, We Won!!!🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 From George & Penny Green
The parade stars!
User
Astros world series parade.
Good puppies!
Karen Williams
Dixie, Bailey, Stormie and Penny sporting their Astros gear! Congratulations to our Astros
We are the champions!
mrs_valencia06
We are the Champions! Go Astros ! ⚾️🏆
A great day at the parade!
Chad McClain
Great day at the parade!
Houston did it for Dusty!📸
Chad McClain
Houston did it for Dusty!!
Orbit!
DLang
Victory parade
So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today!
Tamara Sparks
World Series Parade! So very proud to be a Houstonian and Astros fan today!
World Series 2022!
TLes
Let’s Go!! World Series 2022!!
We love seeing you, too!
Chad McClain
Always great to run into our favorite news team!!
We love our Astros!!!!
ZandySandy
Pre-parade Zumba class at Evelyn’s Park!! We love our Astros!!! ⚾️🐮
Thanks for watching!
aggietigermom
World Champions!
Lucky ducks!
Skrosby
Lucky girls meeting Jose Altuve at the start of parade.
YAY!
Tessy
Astros Parade
“You can’t handle Houston!”
Tessy
Astros Parade
Astros forever!
tracee
Another great Go Astro’s Pic
Thanks for saying hi, Jean!
Bayouvistajean
My favorite meteorologist! Just as nice in person as on tv! Jean, from Bayou Vista.
Yay for the Astros!
Nevaeh Araujo
#3🧡💙🤘🏽🫶🏽
Best idea...!
Elvia Scott
Elvia's ASTROS BAR & GRILL Katy
Voting pup
CathiPet
Whisp says it’s a great day to get out and VOTE!
So awesome.
Nward
Charlie Ward….Ready for the Lone star Rally!
Front row!
TeamSpiller
Houston Astros World Series 2022 front row in our home in Cypress Texas
Drinking to democracy! Cheers!
cynthia
Tonight we salute the Election. It’s what made our country great!!
Moon and thunderstorms:
michael
Moon and thunderstorms as Friday’s front approaches!
Sunset in Wallis, Texas
Loretta Gutierrez
Sunset in Wallis,TX
Lunar eclipse, baby!
Glen
2022 lunar eclipse
A beautiful foggy morning.
doherty002
A beautiful foggy morning at Majors Crossing in Concan on the Frio River.
So sweet.
remixchaser
Baby Juliana cheering for the Astros and getting ready to watch the Parade!
What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.