🔒Blue Angels✈️, a mysterious moon🌚 and Astros fans for days⚾🥰: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins.com photos submitted to KPRC 2. (Click2Pins., Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

If you can’t see them correctly, go here to view.

KurtAndCarol

Blue Angels at Wings over Houston today (Sunday) (from Rodriguez Park, Clear Lake City)

Houston
Amanda

Aniya, our sweet dwarf hamster.

Magnolia
iamdan

Good morning from Plantersville

Plantersville
Ryan Kent Whitley

Harley sitting on my 04 Big dog chopper ready for the lone Star rally this weekend in Galveston

Clute
melissa

Oso cheering on the Astros

Houston
Conley J

Photo taken on 10-31-22 while fishing in Texas

Humble
WandaRicketson

All Souls Day at St. Mary’s in Nada, Tx

Nada
Fun

SURFSIDE Beach, Texas STROS SUNSET

Houston
Matt Manning

Love our Astros (and Mattress Mac) on Bermuda Beach!

Galveston
Leah

Beautiful moon closes a wonderfully rainy day o WilsonHill Colorado County

Alleyton

📸

VictorGutierrez

I don't like clouds when shooting the Moon. But I like this shot. Clouds moving in fast from last night.

Porter
Betty Boop
San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

Halloween ended on a pretty good spooky note.

San Antonio
Pins User

Blue and Orange skies at morning Phillies take warning.

Houston
Pjenks78

We had a stillborn baby girl named Celeste Miriam Jenks on August 22, 2019 and the butterflies always remind us of our baby girl. I stopped and took this picture on Saturday.

Pleasanton
Chris

The 2 month old Franks Triples from Katy enjoying their first World Series Ezekiel, Arielle & Israel Franks

Houston
Carey Handley

This is our daughter, Caytlin. She has Special Needs and one of her five part time jobs is at Brookwood inside Gallery Furniture in Richmond. They are showing great Astros spirit there!

Houston

We know Halloween is over, but this one is too good...🤣

Valeri Okland Martin

Good candy for Astros fans at our house!

Spring
Maddie Schaefe

Finally got to meet Frank at HJWC Holiday Happenings today! My favorite meteorologist in Houston💗

Houston

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

How do you submit yours?

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

