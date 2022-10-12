Cali chicken concept making Texas Debut in Houston Heights | View mouth-watering menu items here🍗😋

HOUSTON – Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a California-based fast casual fried chicken sandwich concept, will open its second location location at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights on Thursday.

At the helm of Daddy’s Chicken Shack are founding chef and Houston native, Pace Webb, and her husband, Chris Georgalas. Webb and Georgalas opened their first Daddy’s Chicken Shack in 2018 in Pasadena, California. The 2,400-square-foot Houston location will serve as the emerging brand’s flagship restaurant, headquarters and training center for its franchisees.

“We’re so humbled and excited to bring this concept to Houston, not only because I grew up not far from here, but because Houston is well-known for its diversity and culinary scene,” said Pace Webb, founding chef of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. “We look forward to serving Heights residents and beyond by delivering accessible, chef-driven fried chicken sandwiches, while honoring our commitment to sustainability and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all.”

The chef-driven Daddy’s Chicken Shack will offer a menu described as “American South with a hint of Southeast Asian influences.”

Mouth-watering offerings will include the Big Daddy Chicken Sandwich, topped with Napa slaw and sriracha mayo; the All-American Chicken Sandwich, featuring Napa slaw and bacon, pickles and remoulade sauce; and the Nashville Daddy Chicken Sandwich, seasoned with classic Nashville spices and topped with a sweet creamy slaw, house-made pickles and remoulade sauce. Breakfast items such as the Rosemary Biscuit Sliders and the Breakfast Waffle Daddy Sandwich will be available all day.

Also on the menu -- chicken fingers, popcorn chicken, fries and rice and salad bowls.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack will operate 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

📍 1223 W. 11th Street, Houston

💻 daddyschickenshack.com

Daddy's Chicken (Shannon O’Hara)

