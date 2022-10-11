Angela Lansbury :The essential films, shows we’re binge-watching in honor of this unparalleled cinematic icon🫖

Angela Lansbury, the Hollywood and Broadway sensation who captivated generations of TV and film fans, died on Tuesday, NBC News reported. She was 96.

Some of her most memorable roles include Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote” and Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Scroll below for 12 of Lansbury biggest hits.

“Gaslight,” (1944)

“The Picture of Dorian Gray,” (1945)

“Samson And Delilah,” (1949)

“The Court Jester,” (1955)

“The Manchurian Candidate,” (1962)

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” (1971)

“Death On The Nile,” (1978)

“The Mirror Crack’d,” (1980)

“The Pirates of Penzance,” (1983)

“Murder, She Wrote,” (1984–1996)

“Beauty and the Beast,” (1991)

“Anastasia,” (1997)

Classic film fans, what would you add? This list is by no means comprehensive and we’re grateful for recommendations. Drop your favorite Angela Lansbury films in the comment section.