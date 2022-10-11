Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, dies at 96

Angela Lansbury, a versatile actor who wowed generations of fans as a murderous baker, a singing teapot, a Soviet spy and small-town sleuth among a host of other memorial roles, died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

The London-born actor took her life’s final bow as one of the most decorated players in stage history.

