Fall extravaganzas: From craft fairs to art markets, this is where to drool over handmade goods in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Want to purchase quality items from the person who made them? Here are several craft fairs, art markets and festivals where you can shop for unique goods while supporting local artists and businesses.

🌻 Eleanora’s Market

The market describes itself this way on its website: “Established in 2017, the popular Artisan Market named Eleanora’s Market pops up every Saturday at Cavatore Italian Restaurant, 2120 Ella Blvd. in the Heights. Held rain or shine, the market showcases over 30 vendors selling the most high quality produce, cheeses, meats, baked goods, art, textiles, flowers and more.”

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Cavatore Italian Restaurant, 2120 Ella Boulevard, Houston

Info: eleanorasmarket.com

🚂 The Market at Sawyer Yards

Held on the second Saturday of each month, this market features artisan crafts, with a focus on folk art.

“Surrounded by the highest concentration of working artists in all of Texas, the market coincides with 2nd Saturday Open Studios, when artists from The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Winter, Spring, Summer and Silver Street Studios, open their studios to the public.”

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10

Where: The Silos on Sawyer, 1502 Sawyer Street, Houston

Info: sawyeryards.com

🍂 Fall Craft Market by the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Shop crafts and goods from local artists, makers, and vendors, including Hans Dottir (ceramics), Tak Tak Goods (glass), 6PM Candle Co (candles), Jessica Gutierrez Studios (ceramics), Wunderloaf (bread), Ceibo (hand bags), Squiggle & Dash (ceramics), Baby Cats of CA (clothing).

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10

Where: Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main Street, Houston

Info: crafthouston.org

🌝 Flea by Night at Discovery Green

The open-air market features local artisans and small business owners selling vintage, handmade, recycled, repurposed and local goods.

“Part of Discovery Green’s mission is to shine a light on the diversity of talents that exist in Houston including the entrepreneurs and creatives making a living in the city,” Discovery Green writes of the event. “For 10 years Flea by Night at Discovery Green has been an important and popular venue for Houstonians to discover new small businesses.”

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney Street, Houston

Info: discoverygreen.com/flea

🎨 Bayou City Art Festival

The 50th annual Bayou City Art Festival in downtown Houston will feature the work of 220 artists representing 19 different disciplines. Shoppers can expect music, food and entertainment.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8-9.

Where: Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby Street, Houston

Admission: $15. Admission is $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 6.

Info: artcolonyassociation.org

🎨 ARToberFEST

This juried fine art festival in Galveston features work by by more than 120 artists, food, and live music. Admission proceeds benefit The 1894 Grand Opera House’s education and community outreach programs.

When: Oct. 15-16

Where: Postoffice Street, between 21st and 23rd Streets in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District

Admission: $5

Info: artoberfest.com

💗Hearts and Hands Holiday Market

Over 70 vendor booths will blanket the campus of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church during this holiday market featuring a bake sale and silent auction.

When: Oct. 17-19

Where: Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston

Info: mdumc.org/heartsandhands

🐮 Original Round Top Antiques Fair

The event describes itself this way on its website: “Twice a year, in the spring and fall the small Texas town of Round Top swells from its population of 90 to a few hundred thousand during the Round Top Antiques Festival. The antiques show is the largest of its kind in the country, stretching over 11 miles on either side of Texas State Highway 237. Our show is the original show that started it all in 1968. Since then, nearly a hundred venues have joined along side ours to put on this uniquely Texas event. During the show, visitors drive down the rural highway of TX-237, to shop barns, tents, and hayfields for authentic antiques, fine art, home décor, and more.”

When: Oct. 24-29

Where: Big Red Barn Event Center, 475 Texas 237, Round Top, Texas

Admission: $10

Info: roundtoptexasantiques.com

🩰 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

The Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market ushers in the twinkliest season of the year. It’s the city’s de facto invitation to cast aside jack-o-lanterns, plastic pumpkins and autumnal décor in favor of tinsel, pine trees and all-things red and green.

What began in 1981 as a humble bazaar has grown into a mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza featuring more than 260 vendors offering an array of oh-so-tempting goodies -- including but not limited to -- gourmet food (think jalapeno peanut brittle, piña colada-flavored rum cake and brisket tamales), home goods, kitchen wares, clothing, toys and, of course, holiday decorations galore. Each year, tens of thousands of eager shoppers, many with a mimosa in hand and clad in spirited holiday garb, pour into the NRG Center for the not-to-be-missed event.

When: Nov. 10-13

Where: NRG Center, 1 Fannin St, Houston

Admission: $18-20

Info: houstonballet.org

🎨 Bellaire Arts & Crafts Festival

This juried art festival in Bellaire dates back to 1972 and will feature local artists and craft vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Paseo Park, 5000 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, Texas

Info: bellairetx.gov

Houston, what would you add to this list? Which markets and events do you enjoy most? Share your recommendations with us is the comment section and we may include them in a future update to this story.