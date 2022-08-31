Click2Win: Bayou City Art Festival Tickets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The 50th annual Bayou City Art Festival is coming to downtown Houston in October and you can win tickets.

The event will be held at Sam Houston Park on Oct. 8 and 9.

The festival features the work of 200 artists, representing 19 different disciplines, who will join together with tens of thousands of art-loving patrons in Houston for two days full of art, music, food, and entertainment.

Want to be part of the fun? Enter for a chance to be one of 20 lucky winners who score a pair of free tickets to the festival! This sweepstakes for tickets is open Sept. 1 - Sept. 30, 2022 and you can enter once per day.

Don’t want to wait to see if you win? Scroll down for more information on the event, this year’s featured artist, and a link to purchase tickets.

ENTER THE CLICK2WIN SWEEPSTAKES HERE

Can’t see the entry form? Click here.

Ad

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Sam Houston Park - Downtown Houston (Along Allen Parkway)

WHEN: Oct. 8 - 9, 2022 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COST OF ADMISSION:

General admission ticket before Sept. 24: $15

General admission ticket after Sept. 24: $18

Children, ages 6-12 ticket: $5

Children, 5 and under: Free

VIP admission ticket: $70 (Bayou City Art Festival is offering a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge presented by Frost Bank from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., which will include complimentary refreshments, roaming musicians, artistic décor, and VIP parking.)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE HERE: Bayou City Art Festival Tickets (Tickets will not be sold at the gate.)

FOLLOW BAYOU CITY ART FESTIVAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

MORE INFORMATION: BayouCityArtFestival.com

ABOUT THE FEATURED ARTIST

Bayou City Arts Festival 2022 featured artist Cindy Olmes (Olmes Gallery @2022)

Cindy Olmes is the 2022 Bayou City Art Festival featured artist. She received her Bachelor of Fine Art from The Art Academy of Cincinnati and has worked in many different mediums including printmaking, pastel, oil and acrylic. According to her bio, the female figure has been her primary subject matter for over thirty years. She uses layer upon layer of material creating art that’s as unique as individual women.